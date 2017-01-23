OVERKILL | fourth album trailer released

Legendary New Jersey thrashers,are set to release eighteenth album,on February 10th, 2017 via. Today, the band reveals their fourth trailer on YouTube in which Bobby talks about his relationship with music: https://youtu.be/BHWf27VTpDs

Bobby comments: “I remember my mothers voice musically and I think that was my introduction to melody, harmony, to music in general. She’s always been supportive of it and still sings to this day.”

The Grinding Wheel was produced by the band and mixed by Andy Sneap (TESTAMENT, EXODUS, ACCEPT). The artwork was created again by Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…).

The tracklisting for The Grinding Wheel racks up as follows:

1. Mean Green Killing Machine

2. Goddamn Trouble

3. Our Finest Hour

4. Shine On

5. The Long Road

6. Let’s All Go To Hades

7. Come Heavy

8. Red White And Blue

9. The Wheel

10. The Grinding Wheel

OVERKILL live:

w/ NILE

14.02. USA Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre

15.02. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (w/ LORDI)

16.02. USA Columbus, OH – Park Street Saloon

17.02. USA Chicago, IL – Concorde Music Hall

18.02. USA Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

19.02. USA Lawrence, KS – Granada

20.02. USA Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater

22.02. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazon

23.02. USA Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

25.02. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

26.02. USA Tempe, AZ – Club Red

27.02. USA Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

28.02. USA Dallas, TX – Trees

01.03. USA Houston, TX – Scout Bar

02.03. USA San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall

03.03. USA New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall

04.03. USA Ybor City, FL – The Ritz Ybor

05.03. USA Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

w/ NILE, AMORPHIS, SWALLOW THE SUN

06.03. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

07.03. USA Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

08.03. USA Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

09.03. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

10.03. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium*

11.03. USA Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

* with NILE only

22. – 24.06. DK Copenhagen – Copenhell

09. – 12.08. E Villena – Leyendas Del Rock

10. – 12.08. D Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air

01./02.12 D Geiselwind – Christmas Bash

08./09.12. D Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

—

