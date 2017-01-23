OVERKILL | fourth album trailer released
Bobby comments: “I remember my mothers voice musically and I think that was my introduction to melody, harmony, to music in general. She’s always been supportive of it and still sings to this day.”
Track-by-track #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye9sq74ttiE&feature=youtu.be
Track-by-track #2: http://youtu.be/5XuMrEp9d6w
Track-by-track #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETB2f-aBfmY
The Grinding Wheel was produced by the band and mixed by Andy Sneap (TESTAMENT, EXODUS, ACCEPT). The artwork was created again by Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…).
The tracklisting for The Grinding Wheel racks up as follows:
1. Mean Green Killing Machine
2. Goddamn Trouble
3. Our Finest Hour
4. Shine On
5. The Long Road
6. Let’s All Go To Hades
7. Come Heavy
8. Red White And Blue
9. The Wheel
10. The Grinding Wheel
More on The Grinding Wheel:
Trailer #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieuZx-wffsQ
Trailer #2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B65O3asbMj8#
Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzxRR5-i6j0
‘Our Finest Hour‘ lyric video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElxZ1oz9A68
‘Mean, Green, Killing Machine’ lyric video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tN-70ESO3A
—
