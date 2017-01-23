OVERKILL | fourth album trailer released

Monday, 23 January 2017 15:47 | Written by Odin | PDF | Print | E-mail
Legendary New Jersey thrashers, OVERKILL are set to release eighteenth album, The Grinding Wheel on February 10th, 2017 via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band reveals their fourth trailer on YouTube in which Bobby talks about his relationship with music: https://youtu.be/BHWf27VTpDs

Bobby comments: “I remember my mothers voice musically and I think that was my introduction to melody, harmony, to music in general. She’s always been supportive of it and still sings to this day.”

ICYMI:
Track-by-track #1http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye9sq74ttiE&feature=youtu.be
Track-by-track #2http://youtu.be/5XuMrEp9d6w
Track-by-track #3https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETB2f-aBfmY

The Grinding Wheel was produced by the band and mixed by Andy Sneap (TESTAMENT, EXODUS, ACCEPT). The artwork was created again by Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…).

The tracklisting for The Grinding Wheel racks up as follows:
1. Mean Green Killing Machine
2. Goddamn Trouble
3. Our Finest Hour
4. Shine On
5. The Long Road
6. Let’s All Go To Hades
7. Come Heavy
8. Red White And Blue
9. The Wheel
10. The Grinding Wheel

Pre-order The Grinding Wheel digitally and receive ‘Our Finest Hour‘ instantly: http://nblast.de/OverkillTGWIT
Limited Edition Gatefold Splatter or Green Vinyl or Limited Edition Box Set at the Nuclear Blast UK store: http://nblast.de/OverkillTGWNBUK
Limited Edition Digipack CD, CD or Limited Edition Gatefold Double Vinyl from Amazon.co.uk http://nblast.de/OverkillTGWAmzUK 

More on The Grinding Wheel:
Trailer #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieuZx-wffsQ
Trailer #2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B65O3asbMj8#
Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzxRR5-i6j0
Our Finest Hour‘ lyric video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElxZ1oz9A68
‘Mean, Green, Killing Machine’ lyric video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tN-70ESO3A

OVERKILL live:
w/ NILE
14.02.  USA     Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre
15.02.  USA     Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (w/ LORDI)
16.02.  USA     Columbus, OH – Park Street Saloon
17.02.  USA     Chicago, IL – Concorde Music Hall
18.02.  USA     Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
19.02.  USA     Lawrence, KS – Granada
20.02.  USA     Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater
22.02.  USA     Seattle, WA – El Corazon
23.02.  USA     Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
25.02.  USA     Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
26.02.  USA     Tempe, AZ – Club Red
27.02.  USA     Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
28.02.  USA     Dallas, TX – Trees
01.03.  USA     Houston, TX – Scout Bar
02.03.  USA     San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall
03.03.  USA     New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall
04.03.  USA     Ybor City, FL – The Ritz Ybor
05.03.  USA     Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

w/ NILE, AMORPHIS, SWALLOW THE SUN
06.03.  USA     Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
07.03.  USA     Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
08.03.  USA     Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
09.03.  USA     Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
10.03.  USA     Worcester, MA – Palladium*
11.03.  USA     Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
* with NILE only

22. – 24.06.     DK       Copenhagen – Copenhell
09. – 12.08.     E          Villena – Leyendas Del Rock
10. – 12.08.     D         Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air
01./02.12        D         Geiselwind – Christmas Bash
08./09.12.       D         Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

More info:
www.wreckingcrew.com
www.facebook.com/overkillwreckingcrew
www.nuclearblast.de/overkill

Read More: http://www.rock-n-load.com/overkill-fourth-album-trailer-released/

 
Account Login



Most Read Articles
RRNI Facebook

Copyright © 2009 Rock Radio NI All Rights Reserved.