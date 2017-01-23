ANTHRAX | new trailer for upcoming tour edition ‘For All Kings’

February/March 2017 will see legendary New York thrashers ANTHRAX back on European soil for the band’s first full European headline tour in more than a decade. Dubbed the Among The Kings tour, dates will kick off on 9th February in Birmingham, UK and wrap on up in Paris, France on 16th March. On each of these dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release, ANTHRAX will perform live, start-to-finish, their classic and Silver-certified 1987 album Among The Living alongside fan favourites from throughout the band’s rich 35-year career. ANTHRAX‘s Among the Kings European dates are in support of the band’s critically-acclaimed album For All Kings (26 February 16 via Nuclear Blast). British metallers THE RAVEN AGE will support on all dates.

In support of this upcoming trek, ANTHRAX will release a limited tour edition of their latest studio album For All Kings on February 17th. As well as the regular album it will include ‘Vice Of the People‘ (previously only available in Japan) as well as a bonus disc of demo versions.

Today, the band unveil the official trailer for the tour edition of For All Kings.

Pre-order For All Kings (Tour Edition) now: http://nblast.de/ANTHRAXForAllKings

For All Kings - Tour Edition – Tracklisting:

CD1 - For All Kings

01. You Gotta Believe

02. A Monster At The End

03. For All Kings

04. Breathing Lightning

05. Suzerain

06. Evil Twin

07. Blood Eagle Wings

08. Defend/Avenge

09. All Of Them Thieves

10. This Battle Chose Us

11. Zero Tolerance

Bonus:

12. Vice Of The People

CD2 – Demos

01. Breathing Lightning

02. A Monster At The End

03. This Battle Chose Us

04. Soror Irrumator

05. Vice Of The People

—

Order ‘For All Kings’ here:

Digital Album from iTunes: http://nblast.de/AnthraxForAllKingsIT

Limited Edition Double Gatefold Etched Lilac or Clear Vinyl from the Nuclear Blast UK store:http://nblast.de/AnthraxNBUK

Limited Edition Digipack CD from Amazon.co.uk: http://nblast.de/AnthraxForAllKingsDigi

ICYMI:

Trailer #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iG08V-DCUQ

Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W18-mSiXIUQ

Trailer #3: http://youtu.be/xkLviIc2GzY

More on ‘For All Kings’:

‘Suzerain’ official lyric video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3NJRZKvaic

‘Evil Twin’ Lyric Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPmLkF3e6Fc

‘Breathing Lightning’ Official Track: https://youtu.be/NXYKpKWHxaI

‘Blood Eagle Wings’ Official music video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwgclLTCzHc

‘Monster At The End’: http://www.vevo.com/watch/anthrax/Monster-at-the-End/USME31600498

An Evening with ANTHRAX - Among The Kings

w/ THE RAVEN AGE

09.02. UK Birmingham – o2 Institute

10.02. UK London – o2 Forum Kentish Town

11.02. UK Bristol – o2 Academy

13.02. UK Nottingham – Rock City

14.02. UK Manchester – Academy

15.02. UK Glasgow – Barrowland

16.02. UK Newcastle – Northumbria University

17.02. UK Norwich – UEA

19.02. NL Utrecht – Ronda

20.02. B Antwerp – Trix

21.02. D Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle

22.02. D Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

24.02. D Nuremberg – Löwensaal

25.02. D Munich – Backstage Werk

27.02. S Gothenburg – Pustervik

01.03. FIN Helsinki – Ice Hall Black Box

03.03. S Umeå – House Of Metal Festival @ Idunteatern

04.03. S Stockholm – Berns

06.03. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio

07.03. D Hamburg – Docks

08.03. D Frankfurt – Batschkapp

09.03. D Berlin – Huxley’s

10.03. PL Warsaw – Stodola

12.03. H Budapest – Barba Negra

13.03. A Vienna – Arena

14.03. I Milan – Live Club

15.03. CH Zurich – Komplex

16.03. F Paris – Elysee Montmartre

More ANTHRAX dates:

02. – 06.02. USA Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 70000 Tons Of Metal

w/ KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

29.03. USA Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

30.03. USA Columbus, OH – Express Live

31.03. USA Knoxville, TN – The International

01.04. USA Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

03.04. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

04.04. USA Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

05.04. USA Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

07.04. USA Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

08.04. USA Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

09.04. USA Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11.04. USA Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

12.04. USA Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

13.04. USA Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues

16.04. USA Pharr, TX – Boggus Ford Events Center

17.04. USA Houston, TX – House Of Blues

18.04. USA Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

20.04. USA Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

22.04. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

23.04. USA San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

25.04. USA Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

26.04. USA Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

28.04. USA Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

30.04. USA Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

01.05. USA St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

03.05. CDN Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

05.05. USA Huntington, NY – The Paramount

06.05. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

07.05. USA Boston, MA – House Of Blues

—

More info:

www.anthrax.com

www.facebook.com/anthrax

www.nuclearblast.de/anthrax