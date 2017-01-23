ANTHRAX | new trailer for upcoming tour edition ‘For All Kings’
February/March 2017 will see legendary New York thrashers ANTHRAX back on European soil for the band’s first full European headline tour in more than a decade. Dubbed the Among The Kings tour, dates will kick off on 9th February in Birmingham, UK and wrap on up in Paris, France on 16th March. On each of these dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release, ANTHRAX will perform live, start-to-finish, their classic and Silver-certified 1987 album Among The Living alongside fan favourites from throughout the band’s rich 35-year career. ANTHRAX‘s Among the Kings European dates are in support of the band’s critically-acclaimed album For All Kings (26 February 16 via Nuclear Blast). British metallers THE RAVEN AGE will support on all dates.
In support of this upcoming trek, ANTHRAX will release a limited tour edition of their latest studio album For All Kings on February 17th. As well as the regular album it will include ‘Vice Of the People‘ (previously only available in Japan) as well as a bonus disc of demo versions.
Today, the band unveil the official trailer for the tour edition of For All Kings.
Pre-order For All Kings (Tour Edition) now: http://nblast.de/ANTHRAXForAllKings
For All Kings - Tour Edition – Tracklisting:
CD1 - For All Kings
01. You Gotta Believe
02. A Monster At The End
03. For All Kings
04. Breathing Lightning
05. Suzerain
06. Evil Twin
07. Blood Eagle Wings
08. Defend/Avenge
09. All Of Them Thieves
10. This Battle Chose Us
11. Zero Tolerance
Bonus:
12. Vice Of The People
CD2 – Demos
01. Breathing Lightning
02. A Monster At The End
03. This Battle Chose Us
04. Soror Irrumator
05. Vice Of The People
—
Order ‘For All Kings’ here:
Digital Album from iTunes: http://nblast.de/AnthraxForAllKingsIT
Limited Edition Double Gatefold Etched Lilac or Clear Vinyl from the Nuclear Blast UK store:http://nblast.de/AnthraxNBUK
Limited Edition Digipack CD from Amazon.co.uk: http://nblast.de/AnthraxForAllKingsDigi
An Evening with ANTHRAX - Among The Kings
w/ THE RAVEN AGE
09.02. UK Birmingham – o2 Institute
10.02. UK London – o2 Forum Kentish Town
11.02. UK Bristol – o2 Academy
13.02. UK Nottingham – Rock City
14.02. UK Manchester – Academy
15.02. UK Glasgow – Barrowland
16.02. UK Newcastle – Northumbria University
17.02. UK Norwich – UEA
19.02. NL Utrecht – Ronda
20.02. B Antwerp – Trix
21.02. D Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle
22.02. D Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn
24.02. D Nuremberg – Löwensaal
25.02. D Munich – Backstage Werk
27.02. S Gothenburg – Pustervik
01.03. FIN Helsinki – Ice Hall Black Box
03.03. S Umeå – House Of Metal Festival @ Idunteatern
04.03. S Stockholm – Berns
06.03. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio
07.03. D Hamburg – Docks
08.03. D Frankfurt – Batschkapp
09.03. D Berlin – Huxley’s
10.03. PL Warsaw – Stodola
12.03. H Budapest – Barba Negra
13.03. A Vienna – Arena
14.03. I Milan – Live Club
15.03. CH Zurich – Komplex
16.03. F Paris – Elysee Montmartre
More ANTHRAX dates:
02. – 06.02. USA Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 70000 Tons Of Metal
w/ KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
29.03. USA Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
30.03. USA Columbus, OH – Express Live
31.03. USA Knoxville, TN – The International
01.04. USA Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
03.04. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
04.04. USA Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale
05.04. USA Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
07.04. USA Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
08.04. USA Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
09.04. USA Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
11.04. USA Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
12.04. USA Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
13.04. USA Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues
16.04. USA Pharr, TX – Boggus Ford Events Center
17.04. USA Houston, TX – House Of Blues
18.04. USA Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
20.04. USA Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
22.04. USA Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
23.04. USA San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
25.04. USA Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
26.04. USA Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
28.04. USA Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium
30.04. USA Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
01.05. USA St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
03.05. CDN Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
05.05. USA Huntington, NY – The Paramount
06.05. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
07.05. USA Boston, MA – House Of Blues
—
More info:
www.anthrax.com
www.facebook.com/anthrax
www.nuclearblast.de/anthrax
