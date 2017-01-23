ANTHRAX | new trailer for upcoming tour edition ‘For All Kings’

February/March 2017 will see legendary New York thrashers ANTHRAX back on European soil for the band’s first full European headline tour in more than a decade. Dubbed the Among The Kings tour, dates will kick off on 9th February in Birmingham, UK and wrap on up in Paris, France on 16th March. On each of these dates to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release, ANTHRAX will perform live, start-to-finish, their classic and Silver-certified 1987 album Among The Living alongside fan favourites from throughout the band’s rich 35-year career. ANTHRAX‘s Among the Kings European dates are in support of the band’s critically-acclaimed album For All Kings (26 February 16 via Nuclear Blast). British metallers THE RAVEN AGE will support on all dates.

In support of this upcoming trek, ANTHRAX will release a limited tour edition of their latest studio album For All Kings on February 17th. As well as the regular album it will include ‘Vice Of the People‘ (previously only available in Japan) as well as a bonus disc of demo versions.

Today, the band unveil the official trailer for the tour edition of For All Kings.

Pre-order For All Kings (Tour Edition) now: http://nblast.de/ANTHRAXForAllKings

For All Kings - Tour Edition – Tracklisting:

CD1 - For All Kings
01. You Gotta Believe
02. A Monster At The End
03. For All Kings
04. Breathing Lightning
05. Suzerain
06. Evil Twin
07. Blood Eagle Wings
08. Defend/Avenge
09. All Of Them Thieves
10. This Battle Chose Us
11. Zero Tolerance
Bonus:
12. Vice Of The People

CD2 – Demos
01. Breathing Lightning
02. A Monster At The End
03. This Battle Chose Us
04. Soror Irrumator
05. Vice Of The People

Order ‘For All Kings’ here:
Digital Album from iTunes: http://nblast.de/AnthraxForAllKingsIT
Limited Edition Double Gatefold Etched Lilac or Clear Vinyl from the Nuclear Blast UK store:http://nblast.de/AnthraxNBUK
Limited Edition Digipack CD from Amazon.co.uk: http://nblast.de/AnthraxForAllKingsDigi

ICYMI:
Trailer #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iG08V-DCUQ
Trailer #2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W18-mSiXIUQ
Trailer #3: http://youtu.be/xkLviIc2GzY

More on ‘For All Kings’:
‘Suzerain’ official lyric video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3NJRZKvaic
‘Evil Twin’ Lyric Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPmLkF3e6Fc
‘Breathing Lightning’ Official Track: https://youtu.be/NXYKpKWHxaI
‘Blood Eagle Wings’ Official music video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwgclLTCzHc
‘Monster At The End’: http://www.vevo.com/watch/anthrax/Monster-at-the-End/USME31600498

An Evening with ANTHRAX - Among The Kings
w/ THE RAVEN AGE
09.02.  UK       Birmingham – o2 Institute
10.02.  UK       London – o2 Forum Kentish Town
11.02.  UK       Bristol – o2 Academy
13.02.  UK       Nottingham – Rock City
14.02.  UK       Manchester – Academy
15.02.  UK       Glasgow – Barrowland
16.02.  UK       Newcastle – Northumbria University
17.02.  UK       Norwich – UEA
19.02.  NL        Utrecht – Ronda
20.02.  B          Antwerp – Trix
21.02.  D         Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle
22.02.  D         Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn
24.02.  D         Nuremberg – Löwensaal
25.02.  D         Munich – Backstage Werk
27.02.  S          Gothenburg – Pustervik
01.03.  FIN       Helsinki – Ice Hall Black Box
03.03.  S          Umeå – House Of Metal Festival @ Idunteatern
04.03.  S          Stockholm – Berns
06.03.  DK       Copenhagen – Amager Bio
07.03.  D         Hamburg – Docks
08.03.  D         Frankfurt – Batschkapp
09.03.  D         Berlin – Huxley’s
10.03.  PL        Warsaw – Stodola
12.03.  H         Budapest – Barba Negra
13.03.  A          Vienna – Arena
14.03.  I           Milan – Live Club
15.03.  CH       Zurich – Komplex
16.03.  F          Paris – Elysee Montmartre

More ANTHRAX dates:

02. – 06.02.     USA     Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 70000 Tons Of Metal

w/ KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
29.03.  USA     Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
30.03.  USA     Columbus, OH – Express Live
31.03.  USA     Knoxville, TN – The International
01.04.  USA     Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
03.04.  USA     Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
04.04.  USA     Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale
05.04.  USA     Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
07.04.  USA     Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
08.04.  USA     Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
09.04.  USA     Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
11.04.  USA     Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
12.04.  USA     Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
13.04.  USA     Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues
16.04.  USA     Pharr, TX – Boggus Ford Events Center
17.04.  USA     Houston, TX – House Of Blues
18.04.  USA     Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
20.04.  USA     Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
22.04.  USA     Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
23.04.  USA     San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
25.04.  USA     Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
26.04.  USA     Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
28.04.  USA     Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium
30.04.  USA     Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
01.05.  USA     St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
03.05.  CDN     Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
05.05.  USA     Huntington, NY – The Paramount
06.05.  USA     Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
07.05.  USA     Boston, MA – House Of Blues


More info:
www.anthrax.com
www.facebook.com/anthrax
www.nuclearblast.de/anthrax

