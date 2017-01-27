MEMORIAM | Second album trailer online

For The Fallen is also available for pre-order in various formats now:

The album’s impressive artwork was created by Dan Seagrave (BENEDICTION, DISMEMBER, HYPOCRISY,SUFFOCATION,…).

For The Fallen - Tracklisting:

DIGI

01. Memoriam

02. War Rages On

03. Reduced To Zero

04. Corrupted System

05. Flatline

06. Surrounded (By Death)

07. Resistance

08. Last Words

MEMORIAM was primarily developed to fill the void that was left following the tragic death of Martin “Kiddie” Kearns, the drummer from BOLT THROWER, back in September 2015. BOLT THROWER subsequently placed all activity on hold for the foreseeable future which gave Karl Willetts an opportunity to develop a new project with friends that had expressed interest in forming a band for some time. MEMORIAM are an old-school death metal band, maintaining the high standards set by their previous bands, focusing on the themes of death, loss and war. Initially the band members got together to play covers of songs that had influenced them throughout their careers within the death metal scene, however it soon became apparent that the new songs that they created were of a superior standard.

MEMORIAM are:

Karl Willetts - ex-BOLT THROWER | vocals

Frank Healy - BENEDICTION, SACRILEGE | bass

Andy Whale - ex-BOLT THROWER | drums

Scott Fairfax - ex-LIFE DENIED, BENEDICTION (live) | guitars

