MEMORIAM | Second album trailer online
Trailer #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFWqw4L5_sA
‘Reduced To Zero’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nmucoieg2Lc
For The Fallen is also available for pre-order in various formats now:
Limited Edition Digipack CD, Vinyl (both inc signed insert, while stocks last):
(all inc signed insert, while stocks last):
http://nblast.de/MemoriamFTFRS
Frosbite Blue & Mirage Coloured Vinyl, Mail Order Edition (all inc signed insert, while stocks last):
http://nblast.de/MemoriamFTFNBUK
Pre-order For The Fallen now digitally and receive ‘Reduced To Zero‘ instantly:
http://nblast.de/MemoriamITFTF
The album’s impressive artwork was created by Dan Seagrave (BENEDICTION, DISMEMBER, HYPOCRISY,SUFFOCATION,…).
For The Fallen - Tracklisting:
DIGI
01. Memoriam
02. War Rages On
03. Reduced To Zero
04. Corrupted System
05. Flatline
06. Surrounded (By Death)
07. Resistance
08. Last Words
LP
Side A
01. Memoriam
02. War Rages On
03. Reduced To Zero
04. Corrupted System
Side B
01. Flatline
02. Surrounded (By Death)
03. Resistance
04. Last Words
MEMORIAM was primarily developed to fill the void that was left following the tragic death of Martin “Kiddie” Kearns, the drummer from BOLT THROWER, back in September 2015. BOLT THROWER subsequently placed all activity on hold for the foreseeable future which gave Karl Willetts an opportunity to develop a new project with friends that had expressed interest in forming a band for some time. MEMORIAM are an old-school death metal band, maintaining the high standards set by their previous bands, focusing on the themes of death, loss and war. Initially the band members got together to play covers of songs that had influenced them throughout their careers within the death metal scene, however it soon became apparent that the new songs that they created were of a superior standard.
MEMORIAM are:
Karl Willetts - ex-BOLT THROWER | vocals
Frank Healy - BENEDICTION, SACRILEGE | bass
Andy Whale - ex-BOLT THROWER | drums
Scott Fairfax - ex-LIFE DENIED, BENEDICTION (live) | guitars
—
More info:
www.memoriam.uk.com
www.facebook.com/memoriam2016
www.nuclearblast.de/memoriam
