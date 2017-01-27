KREATOR | ‘Gods Of Violence’ out now

Gods Of Violence, the the impatiently awaited brand new album by German thrash titans KREATOR is out now!

Order your copy here:
Limited Edition Gatefold 180gm splatter or ash grey vinyl and Limited Edition Mail Order Box Set from the Nuclear Blast UK store: http://nblast.de/KreatorNBUK

Limited Edition Digibook CD/Blu-Ray or CD/DVD, CD, Double Gatefold vinyl and Box Set from Recordstore.co.ukhttp://nblast.de/KreatorRS

The album has received raving reviews, winning three soundchecks (Metal Hammer, Rock Hard and Legacy) and hit a total of 29(!) magazine covers in Europe! Quoted Finnish SOUNDI’s iconic journalist Timo Isoaho: “The thrash album of 2017 has already been set!”. See overview below.

In time for the release the band has also made available the official music video for the third single, ‘Totalitarian Terror‘ – check it out here: https://youtu.be/nb7kmUfMazc

The band has also released two track by track videos in which Mille Petrozza comments on the songs of the album:
#1https://youtu.be/mX3R53WUFhU
#2: https://youtu.be/j47jXdnPRos

More on Gods Of Violence:
Album trailer #1: https://youtu.be/3kI7FNoH1Bw
Album trailer #2: https://youtu.be/b5z4u5BtKeE
Album trailer #3: https://youtu.be/TilBtKuGCF0
Album trailer #4: https://youtu.be/F5nXx2U0_GU
‘Gods Of Violence’ music videohttps://youtu.be/xeUBJ2Ha-FM or https://vimeo.com/191641401 *uncut*
‘Satan Is Real’ music videohttps://youtu.be/mUv8GxrqXPk

The cover art was created by renowned artist Jan Meininghaus, who also did the limited edition artwork for KREATOR‘s last album, Phantom Antichrist (2012) and lent his talents to band like BOLT THROWERACCEPT or OVERKILL in the past. Find the intimidating artwork below.

The album contains 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

01. Apocalypticon
02. World War Now
03. Satan Is Real
04. Totalitarian Terror
05. Gods Of Violence
06. Army Of Storms
07. Hail To The Hordes
08. Lion With Eagle Wings
09. Fallen Brother
10. Side By Side
11. Death Becomes My Light

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (OPETH, AMON AMARTH, KATATONIA) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was done by Tony Lindgren, also at Fascination Street Studios.

KREATOR will embark on an extensive European headlining tour in early 2017 with support from label mates SEPULTURA and SOILWORK.

KREATOR
+ SEPULTURA
+ SOILWORK
+ ABORTED
01.02.  F          Metz – B.A.M.
02.02.  NL        Tilburg – 013
03.02.  D         Munich – Tonhalle
04.02.  D         Hamburg – Mehr! Theater
06.02.  DK       Copenhagen – Amager Bio
07.02.  N         Oslo – Rockefeller
08.02.  S          Stockholm – Fryshuset
10.02.  FIN       Helsinki – Black Box
11.02.  FIN       Tampere – Pakkahuone
12.02.  EST      Tallinn – Rock Cafe
13.02.  LT        Vilnius – Siemens Arena
15.02.  PL        Warsaw – Progresja
16.02.  A          Vienna – Gasometer
17.02.  D         Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
18.02.  D         Berlin – Columbiahalle
19.02.  CH       Pratteln – Z7
21.02.  I           Trezzo – Live Club
22.02.  F          Grenoble – Summum
23.02.  E          Barcelona – Razzmatazz
24.02.  E          Madrid – Riviera
25.02.  F          Toulouse – Bikini
26.02.  F          Paris – Bataclan
28.02.  UK       Manchester – Academy
01.03.  IRL       Dublin – Vicar Street
02.03.  UK       London – o2 Forum
03.03.  B          Torhout – De Mast
04.03.  D         Essen – Grugahalle
07.03.  RUS     Moscow – Bud Arena*
* no ABORTED
——
17.06.  FR        Clisson, Hellfest
03.08.  D          Wacken – Wacken Open Air

www.kreator-terrorzone.de     |        www.facebook.com/kreatorofficial       |        www.nuclearblast.de/kreator

