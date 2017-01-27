KREATOR | ‘Gods Of Violence’ out now
The album has received raving reviews, winning three soundchecks (Metal Hammer, Rock Hard and Legacy) and hit a total of 29(!) magazine covers in Europe! Quoted Finnish SOUNDI’s iconic journalist Timo Isoaho: “The thrash album of 2017 has already been set!”. See overview below.
The cover art was created by renowned artist Jan Meininghaus, who also did the limited edition artwork for KREATOR‘s last album, Phantom Antichrist (2012) and lent his talents to band like BOLT THROWER, ACCEPT or OVERKILL in the past. Find the intimidating artwork below.
The album contains 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.
01. Apocalypticon
02. World War Now
03. Satan Is Real
04. Totalitarian Terror
05. Gods Of Violence
06. Army Of Storms
07. Hail To The Hordes
08. Lion With Eagle Wings
09. Fallen Brother
10. Side By Side
11. Death Becomes My Light
Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (OPETH, AMON AMARTH, KATATONIA) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was done by Tony Lindgren, also at Fascination Street Studios.
KREATOR will embark on an extensive European headlining tour in early 2017 with support from label mates SEPULTURA and SOILWORK.
KREATOR
+ SEPULTURA
+ SOILWORK
+ ABORTED
01.02. F Metz – B.A.M.
02.02. NL Tilburg – 013
03.02. D Munich – Tonhalle
04.02. D Hamburg – Mehr! Theater
06.02. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio
07.02. N Oslo – Rockefeller
08.02. S Stockholm – Fryshuset
10.02. FIN Helsinki – Black Box
11.02. FIN Tampere – Pakkahuone
12.02. EST Tallinn – Rock Cafe
13.02. LT Vilnius – Siemens Arena
15.02. PL Warsaw – Progresja
16.02. A Vienna – Gasometer
17.02. D Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
18.02. D Berlin – Columbiahalle
19.02. CH Pratteln – Z7
21.02. I Trezzo – Live Club
22.02. F Grenoble – Summum
23.02. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz
24.02. E Madrid – Riviera
25.02. F Toulouse – Bikini
26.02. F Paris – Bataclan
28.02. UK Manchester – Academy
01.03. IRL Dublin – Vicar Street
02.03. UK London – o2 Forum
03.03. B Torhout – De Mast
04.03. D Essen – Grugahalle
07.03. RUS Moscow – Bud Arena*
* no ABORTED
——
17.06. FR Clisson, Hellfest
03.08. D Wacken – Wacken Open Air
www.kreator-terrorzone.de | www.facebook.com/kreatorofficial | www.nuclearblast.de/kreator
