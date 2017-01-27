KREATOR | ‘Gods Of Violence’ out now

, the the impatiently awaited brand new album by German thrash titansis out now!

Order your copy here:

Limited Edition Gatefold 180gm splatter or ash grey vinyl and Limited Edition Mail Order Box Set from the Nuclear Blast UK store:

Limited Edition Digibook CD/Blu-Ray or CD/DVD, CD, Double Gatefold vinyl and Box Set from Recordstore.co.uk:

The album has received raving reviews, winning three soundchecks (Metal Hammer, Rock Hard and Legacy) and hit a total of 29(!) magazine covers in Europe! Quoted Finnish SOUNDI’s iconic journalist Timo Isoaho: “The thrash album of 2017 has already been set!”. See overview below.

In time for the release the band has also made available the official music video for the third single, ‘Totalitarian Terror‘ – check it out here: https://youtu.be/nb7kmUfMazc

The band has also released two track by track videos in which Mille Petrozza comments on the songs of the album:

#1: https://youtu.be/mX3R53WUFhU

#2: https://youtu.be/j47jXdnPRos

More on Gods Of Violence:

Album trailer #1: https://youtu.be/3kI7FNoH1Bw

Album trailer #2: https://youtu.be/b5z4u5BtKeE

Album trailer #3: https://youtu.be/TilBtKuGCF0

Album trailer #4: https://youtu.be/F5nXx2U0_GU

‘Gods Of Violence’ music video: https://youtu.be/xeUBJ2Ha-FM or https://vimeo.com/191641401 *uncut*

‘Satan Is Real’ music video: https://youtu.be/mUv8GxrqXPk

The cover art was created by renowned artist Jan Meininghaus, who also did the limited edition artwork for KREATOR‘s last album, Phantom Antichrist (2012) and lent his talents to band like BOLT THROWER, ACCEPT or OVERKILL in the past. Find the intimidating artwork below.

The album contains 11 tracks with a total running time of approx. 52 minutes.

01. Apocalypticon

02. World War Now

03. Satan Is Real

04. Totalitarian Terror

05. Gods Of Violence

06. Army Of Storms

07. Hail To The Hordes

08. Lion With Eagle Wings

09. Fallen Brother

10. Side By Side

11. Death Becomes My Light

Gods Of Violence was recorded under the watchful eyes of producer Jens Bogren (OPETH, AMON AMARTH, KATATONIA) who also mixed the record at renowned Fascination Street Studios. Mastering was done by Tony Lindgren, also at Fascination Street Studios.

KREATOR will embark on an extensive European headlining tour in early 2017 with support from label mates SEPULTURA and SOILWORK.

KREATOR

+ SEPULTURA

+ SOILWORK

+ ABORTED

01.02. F Metz – B.A.M.

02.02. NL Tilburg – 013

03.02. D Munich – Tonhalle

04.02. D Hamburg – Mehr! Theater

06.02. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio

07.02. N Oslo – Rockefeller

08.02. S Stockholm – Fryshuset

10.02. FIN Helsinki – Black Box

11.02. FIN Tampere – Pakkahuone

12.02. EST Tallinn – Rock Cafe

13.02. LT Vilnius – Siemens Arena

15.02. PL Warsaw – Progresja

16.02. A Vienna – Gasometer

17.02. D Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

18.02. D Berlin – Columbiahalle

19.02. CH Pratteln – Z7

21.02. I Trezzo – Live Club

22.02. F Grenoble – Summum

23.02. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz

24.02. E Madrid – Riviera

25.02. F Toulouse – Bikini

26.02. F Paris – Bataclan

28.02. UK Manchester – Academy

01.03. IRL Dublin – Vicar Street

02.03. UK London – o2 Forum

03.03. B Torhout – De Mast

04.03. D Essen – Grugahalle

07.03. RUS Moscow – Bud Arena*

* no ABORTED

——

17.06. FR Clisson, Hellfest

03.08. D Wacken – Wacken Open Air

