CELLAR DARLING | Reveal a first update from the studio!

Last week, storytellersannounced their signing to. And while they are currently working on their first studio tale, that is scheduled to see the light of day in summer, the band already offers an insight into their work to give a first update to their fans.

With the start of the new year, we have officially begun recording our very first album at Tommy Vetterli’s New Sound Studio. Creativity is flowing, spirits are high, and we could not be happier with the results so far! We cannot wait to share this with you. In the meantime, we’ll keep you up to date right here:



www.cellardarling.com

www.facebook.com/cellardarling

on Instagram

on Twitter

- Anna, Ivo & Merlin

“The job of a storyteller is to speak the truth.

But what we feel most deeply can’t be spoken in words alone.

At this level, only images connect.

And here, story becomes symbol; symbol is myth. And myth is truth.”

- Alan Garner

After their split with ELUVEITIE, Anna Murphy, Ivo Henzi and Merlin Sutter reached out for new shores in 2016 and are now ready to let you see the world through their eyes with their unique and fresh sound, combining grand and heavy riffs, energetic drumming and a unique voice with the signature folky, earthy tones of the hurdy gurdy and classical elements – creating something entirely new, while continuing the spirit of musical innovation they have become known for.

CELLAR DARLING have released a first single, ‘Challenge‘, and a second song called ‘Fire, Wind & Earth‘ in September 2016. Watch the lyric videos here:

https://youtu.be/5DRkXJCRM64 | https://youtu.be/HOaR7k506s8

More news will follow soon, stay up to date at:

www.cellardarling.com | www.facebook.com/cellardarlingofficial | www.nuclearblast.de/cellardarling