LESS THAN JAKE

STREAM NEW EP ‘SOUND THE ALARM’ VIA ALTPRESS.COM

SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL 2017

Influential Gainesville punk band Less Than Jake are back with a new EP, Sound The Alarm, that’s due out on February 3rd via Pure Noise Records. Today, the band has partnered with AltPress.com to stream the record in its entirety.

Stream Sound The Alarm now at AltPress.com:

“Right when you get your footing, and you get a foothold, that’s when your life flips upside down. That’s the world we live in sometimes, where calm turns into chaos and we have to push forward to gain some clarity. These seven songs could be the soundtrack to that passing moment, from calm to chaos back to clarity. We continue to push forward as a band, and mix everything we learned along the way into these tracks. You learn from history or are doomed to repeat the mistakes is what someone said and that is a truth on everything we do in this world. Sound The Alarm has Roger Lima at the helm again as was Jason Livermore from Blasting Room mixing and this release feels like a good continuing arc from our last full length See The Light. We keep refining what the modern LTJ is.” – Vinnie Fiorello (drums)

They will release Sound The Alarm on 3rd February with their new label Pure Noise Records.

Fans can pre-order the record now at http://smarturl.it/LTJ

The band also will co-headline a winter U.S. tour with San Diego rock band Pepper before returning to the UK in May for an appearance at Slam Dunk Festival.

27th May- Slam Dunk Leeds City Centre

28th May- Slam Dunk Birmingham NEC

29th May- Slam Dunk Hatfield

