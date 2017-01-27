PALLBEARER | Release brand new track ‘Thorns’; Album pre-orders now available

Little Rock, Arkansas-based vanguard doom quartet Pallbearer have today released a brand new track entitled ‘’.

Pallbearer stated:

“After debuting this song live on the road with Baroness last fall, we are so excited to finally now be able to share it in its recorded form with the world.”

The track ‘Thorns’ will feature on Pallbearer’s upcoming third record titled ‘Heartless’, which is due for release on 24th March 2017 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment in the UK, Europe, Australia & New Zealand and via Profound Lore in North America.

‘Heartless’ was recorded entirely to analogue tape at Fellowship Hall Sound, Little Rock, Arkansas between June and August 2016. The record was produced by Pallbearer, and mixed by acclaimed producer Joe Barresi (Tool, The Melvins, QOTSA, Fu Manchu). Engineering was handled by Jason Weinheimer and Zach Reeves, and mastered by Grammy winning mastering engineer Dave Collins (Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, Soundgarden, Sting).

The ruminative album artwork was created by hugely talented Indiana based oil painter Michael Lierly, and the album layout was handled by Chimere Noire.

Pallbearer commented on ‘Heartless’:

“This album finds us exploring new territories; instead of staring into to the void – both above and within – Heartless concentrates its power on a grim reality. Our lives, our homes and our world are all plumbing the depths of utter darkness, as we seek to find any shred of hope we can.”

‘Heartless’ is also now available for pre-order!

Limited Edition Gatefold Double White & Gold Vinyl:

http://nblast.de/HeartlessNBUK

Limited Digipack CD & Double Gatefold Vinyl:

http://nblast.de/HeartlessCD

http://nblast.de/HeartlessVinyl

Download the digital album and receive ‘Thorns‘ as an instant grat track:

http://nblast.de/ITPallbearerHeartless

The ‘Heartless’ tracklisting reads as follows:

1. I Saw the End

2. Thorns

3. Lie of Survival

4. Dancing in Madness

5. Cruel Road

6. Heartless

7. A Plea for Understanding

Pallbearer will be gracing our UK and European stages in April 2017, for 16 show dates.

Don’t miss them on the road!

Tickets are on sale now; the dates read as follows:

5th April – (BE) Brussels, Botanique

6th April – (UK) London, The Underworld

8th April – (UK) Bristol, Thekla

9th April – (UK) Manchester, Ruby Lounge

11th April – (DE) Hamburg, Hafenklang

12th April – (SE) Gothenburg, Sticky Fingers

13th April – (SE) Stockholm, Kraken Sthlm

14th April – (DK) Aarhus, Atlas

15th April – (DK) Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

16th April – (DE) Hanover, Café Glocksee

18th April – (DE) Cologne, Underground

19th April – (DE) Berlin, Musik & Frieden

20th April – (DE) Leipzig, Doom Over Leipzig

21st April – (CH) Zurich, Rote Fabrik

22nd April – (DE) Karlsruhe, Dude Fest

23rd April – (NL), Tilburg, Roadburn

Initially formed in 2008, Pallbearer grew from the fertile underground metal scene of Little Rock, Arkansas - releasing their debut full length ‘Sorrow and Extinction’ in early 2012. The record made an immediate and immense impact on die-hard doom fans and metal critics alike, also forming the four piece fans outside of the metal scene. Hailed by Rolling Stone as the #1 metal album of 2012, the album also received the coveted ‘Best New Music’ stamp of approval from Pitchfork and landed the band on end of year lists at SPIN and NPR.

Their formidable sophomore record, 2014’s ‘Foundations Of Burden’ featured on countless critic’s end of year lists and cemented their reputation as an unstoppable and emotive force – driving doom beyond its imagined limits, carving themselves an entirely original path through the realm of heavy music. The record charted in the Billboard Top 100, achieving Pitchfork’s ‘Best New Music’ accolade and Decibel’s highly honoured ‘Album Of The Year’ award.

Pallbearer are:

Brett Campbell // Lead Vocals, Electric & Acoustic Guitars, Synthesizers

Devin Holt // Electric & Acoustic Guitars, Vocals

Mark Lierly // Percussion

Joseph D. Rowland // Electric Bass, Vocals, Synthesizers