Amplified Open Air Festival launches / New bands added to line-up / Day splits announced / Early bird tickets now on sale

What? Amplified is an exciting new three-day rock/metal festival featuring a top quality line-up of chart-topping artists, breaking new bands, great food and drink, and excellent amenities.

When? 21st – 23rd July 2017

Where? Quarrydowns, between Northleach and Aldsworth, in Gloucestershire.

Situated in the glorious Cotswold countryside, Amplified is set to be one of the best events for festival goers this Summer. Confirmed acts include Puddle Of Mudd, Evil Scarecrow, Trapt, Diamond Head, Acid Reign and many more.

Festival organiser Gary Paterson said, “I can’t quite believe Amplified is almost here… I guess it just goes to show that hard work pays off, and with the support of good friends and colleagues in planning your dream, anything can happen.” Paterson, a well-known and respected promoter with over 20 years experience in the music industry, continues, “Whilst bringing chart-topping multi-platinum album selling rock bands from around the world here to the Cotswolds, we’ll also showcase some of the best up n’ coming acts of the rock/metal scene from not only here in Gloucestershire but from all regions of the UK. Expect a few surprises and get ready to get Amped in 2017!”

Amplified Open Air Festival take places on 21st – 23rd July 2017 at Quarrydowns, between Northleach and Aldsworth, in Gloucestershire.

Confirmed acts so far (headliners and more to be announced):

FRIDAY

Main stage

Puddle Of Mudd / Trapt / The Amorettes / Departed / Tess Of The Circle / The Fallen State / New Volume / Rival Bones / The Vigil

Very Metal Art stage

Acid Reign / Trucker Diablo / Exist Immortal / Conjurer / Oakhaart / Bleed Again / Damaj

SATURDAY

Main stage

Reign Of Fury / Krysthla / Anti-Clone / Broken Jaw / Emp!re / Press To Meco / Welcome Back Delta / Outright Resistance

Very Metal Art stage

Evil Scarecrow / Massive Wagons / One Machine / Divine Chaos / Ramage Inc. / Witch Tripper / Chasing Dragons / Scarsun

SUNDAY

Main stage

Unzucht / Vega / Massive / Courtesans / Instill / Fragile Things / Goldbirds / Crooked Little Sons

Very Metal Art stage

Diamond Head / Beholder / Sumer / In Search Of Sun / Fury / Garganjua / Twisted Illusion / Hell’s Gazelles

Shoot Your Hoops stage

As Lions / Bad Sign / Holding Absence / Shvpes / I The Lion / Woes / Valensole / Ten Tombs / Scene Of My Demise / Spunge / Healthy Junkies

The Tavern stage

Stop, Stop / Captain Accident & The Disasters / Michigan Avenue / Vajazzle Dynamite / Hard Stairs The Hawthorns / Desperados / Solid Gone / Fred Roberts Family / Beaver And The Foghorns

The Lighter Thieves / The Strays / Rock Foundry / Charlie Baxter / Rollin Sixes

Tickets:

Early Bird Ticket £60 (usually £80) includes free parking and camping

VIP Early Bird Ticket £95 (usually £125) includes free parking, camping and VIP hospitality access.

Available at http://amplifiedrocks.com/tickets

About Amplified Open Air Festival:

Address: Quarrydowns, Eastington Road, Northleach, Gloucestershire.

Website: http://amplifiedrocks.com

Instagram: amplifiedrocks

Twitter:

Facebook: Amplified Festival Group

Contact: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Amplified Open Air Festival’s founder and organiser Gary Paterson has run several successful established live music venues in Gloucestershire, notably The Hub and G’s Rock Bar, hosting solo artists such as Rickie Warwick and Frank Turner, along with bands like Puddle Of Mudd, Anvil, Hayseed Dixie, Art Brut, and The Duke Spirit (voted by NME as “one of the top 25 gigs of 2005”). Having supported the local music scene over the last 15 years, Gary gives up n’ coming bands the chance to play alongside their peers. Being revered by many for keeping the local music scene thriving, Amplified is the next logical step in continuing his passion and forward thinking.

About Very Metal Art: Very Metal Art is owned and run by Andy Pilkington, former manager of Reign of Fury and founder of the Headbangers Balls national charity tours. Andy has a reputation for passion and support for the UK rock and metal scene, and with his latest venture, VMA has become one of the UK’s go-to designers, with national and international clients such as Bloodstock Festival, Nuclear Blast and AFM Records.

More info: www.verymetal.co.uk