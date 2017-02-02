MASKED INTRUDER – NEW VIDEO ON PUNKTASTIC

Enigmatic pop-punk misfits Masked Intruder have premiered a new video for ‘First Star Tonight’ via Punktastic.

‘First star tonight is taken off latest EP ‘Love and Other Crimes’ out via Pure Noise Records.

Talking on new video vocalist Blue says:

“This video is like a public service announcement about the dangers of live music. Like, a lot of people don’t realize it, but this shit is risky business. And I’m not talking about Tom Cruise movies. And, if I was talking about Tom Cruise movies, I’d be talking about Legend, cause that shit is THE BOMB. But, I’m not, so whatever. The point is, watch out!

We shot this video at The Frequency in Madison Wisconsin, which is where we played our first show ever of all time! The show depicted in this video seems like it would be our last show ever of all time. It’s just a video, though, so chill. No Intruders or cops were harmed in the making, but several pizzas and a lot of booze got fucked up real bad.

All the actors and extras in the video are fans that responded to an Instagram casting call! Thanks everyone! It was directed by Bobby Makar with assistance from Chris Norman, and we’re stoked on it!

Cool!’”

You can see Masked Intruder on tour this month supporting Me First and The Gimme Gimmes at the following dates: