OVERKILL | REVEAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR ‘GODDAMN TROUBLE’!
Bobby Blitz states:
“We hooked up again with Kevin Custer, the director behind the videos, ‘Armorist’, ‘Bitter Pill’, ‘Rattlesnake’, and ‘Bring Me The Night’. It was an ‘all-day’ event in the great state of New Jersey and Kevin shot two vids for us on that cold January day, ‘Goddamn Trouble’ & ‘Shine On’. A long day but well worth it as he captured the metal-chaos and energy. So hit “Play” and get some ‘Trouble’.”
The video was edited by Denise Korycki at Wild Wind Productions (CANNIBAL CORPSE, KILLSWITCHENGAGE).
Director: Kevin Custer
Producer: Jeremy Batchelor
Editor: Denise Korycki
DP: Jon Fordham ‘Goddamn Trouble’ comes from the band’s 18th studio album, The Grinding Wheel, which will be out on February 10th, 2017 through Nuclear Blast Records. The Grinding Wheel was produced by the band and mixed by Andy Sneap (TESTAMENT, EXODUS, ACCEPT). The artwork was created again by Travis Smith (NEVERMORE, OPETH, SOILWORK, DEATH…). The tracklisting for The Grinding Wheel racks up as follows:
1. Mean Green Killing Machine
2. Goddamn Trouble
3. Our Finest Hour
4. Shine On
5. The Long Road
6. Let’s All Go To Hades
7. Come Heavy
8. Red White And Blue
9. The Wheel
10. The Grinding Wheel Pre-order The Grinding Wheel digitally and receive ‘Our Finest Hour‘ instantly: http://nblast.de/OverkillTGWIT
Limited Edition Gatefold Splatter or Green Vinyl or Limited Edition Box Set at the Nuclear Blast UK store: http://nblast.de/OverkillTGWNBUK
Limited Edition Digipack CD, CD or Limited Edition Gatefold Double Vinyl from Amazon.co.uk: http://nblast.de/OverkillTGWAmzUK More on The Grinding Wheel:
‘Our Finest Hour’ Lyric-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElxZ1oz9A68
‘Green, Killing Machine’ Lyric-Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tN-70ESO3A
Track-by-track #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ye9sq74ttiE&feature=youtu.be
Track-by-track #2: http://youtu.be/5XuMrEp9d6w
Track-by-track #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETB2f-aBfmY
Trailer #1: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieuZx-wffsQ
Trailer #2: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B65O3asbMj8#
Trailer #3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzxRR5-i6j0
Trailer #4: https://youtu.be/BHWf27VTpDs
Trailer #5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdebklniwJE OVERKILL live:
w/ NILE
14.02. USA Philadelphia, PA – Trocadero Theatre
15.02. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom (w/ LORDI)
16.02. USA Columbus, OH – Park Street Saloon
17.02. USA Chicago, IL – Concorde Music Hall
18.02. USA Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
19.02. USA Lawrence, KS – Granada
20.02. USA Englewood, CO – Gothic Theater
22.02. USA Seattle, WA – El Corazon
23.02. USA Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
25.02. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
26.02. USA Tempe, AZ – Club Red
27.02. USA Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
28.02. USA Dallas, TX – Trees
01.03. USA Houston, TX – Scout Bar
02.03. USA San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall
03.03. USA New Orleans, LA – Southport Music Hall
04.03. USA Ybor City, FL – The Ritz Ybor
05.03. USA Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse w/ NILE, AMORPHIS, SWALLOW THE SUN
06.03. USA Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
07.03. USA Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
08.03. USA Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
09.03. USA Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
10.03. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium*
11.03. USA Sayerville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
* with NILE only 22. – 24.06. DK Copenhagen – Copenhell
09. – 12.08. E Villena – Leyendas Del Rock
10. – 12.08. D Schlotheim – Party.San Open Air
01./02.12 D Geiselwind – Christmas Bash
08./09.12. D Oberhausen – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
More info:
www.wreckingcrew.com
www.facebook.com/overkillwreckingcrew
www.nuclearblast.de/overkill
www.wreckingcrew.com
www.facebook.com/overkillwreckingcrew
www.nuclearblast.de/overkill
