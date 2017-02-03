LIFE OF AGONY Premiere Title Track From ‘A Place Where There’s No More Pain’
1. Meet My Maker
2. Right This Wrong
3. A Place Where There’s No More Pain
4. Dead Speak Kindly
5. A New Low
6. World Gone Mad
7. Bag Of Bones
8. Walking Catastrophe
9. Song For The Abused
10. Little Spots Of You
The album is available for pre-order in exclusive bundle packages beginning today at the Napalm Records Webstore.
In support of A Place Where There’s No More Pain, LIFE OF AGONY will hit the road in Europe soon! Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
LIFE OF AGONY:
29.05.17 DE – Frankfurt / Batschkapp
30.05.17 CH – Zurich / Dynamo
31.05.17 FR – Lyon / CCO
02.06.17 ES – Barcelon / Razzmatazz 2
03.06.17 ES – Bilbao / Santana 27
04.06.17 ES – Madrid / Sala Penelope
09.-12.08.17 CZ – Josefov / Brutal Assault
12.08.17 NL – Leeuwarden / Into The Grave Festival
17.08.17 DE – Dinkelsbuehl / Summer Breeze Festival
For More Info Visit:
www.lifeofagony.com
www.facebook.com/lifeofagonyfamiglia
www.napalmrecords.com
www.facebook.com/napalmrecords
Read More: http://www.rock-n-load.com/life-of-agony-premiere-title-track-from-a-place-where-theres-no-more-pain/