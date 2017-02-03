LOWER THAN ATLANTIS NEW ALBUM ‘SAFE IN SOUND’ OUT TODAY
In celebration of this release, the band will be appearing at the below dates this week:
Friday 3rd February- HMV Manchester- performing live & signing TICKET INFO
Saturday 4th February- HMV Oxford street performing live & signing INFO HERE
Saturday 4th February (From 6pm)- LP CAFE, Watford, fans welcome from 6pm to hang out with the band, play tune and sign records- INFO HERE
Saturday 11th February- Kingston Hippodrome – Stripped down set TICKETS HERE
“Everything we achieved with the self titled completely surpassed our expectations and now it’s time to make an album that can really take us to the next level.” says frontman Mike Duce.
The band will then embark on their biggest tour to date and sees them play London’s iconic Brixton Academy whilst bringing out Young Guns, Hands Like Houses and Roamfor the ride.
Headline dates are below:
THURSDAY 09 MARCH Norwich UEA
FRIDAY 10 MARCH O2 Academy Birmingham
SATURDAY 11 MARCH Manchester Academy
MONDAY 13 MARCH O2 Academy Leeds
TUESDAY 14 MARCH O2 Academy Newcastle
WEDNESDAY 15 MARCH ABC Glasgow
FRIDAY 17 MARCH O2 Academy Brixton, London
SATURDAY 18 MARCH The Great Hall, Cardiff
SAFE IN SOUND track listing:
Had Enough
Dumb
Long Time Coming
Boomerang
Work For It
Could Be Worse
I Would
Money
I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore
A Night To Forget
Listen/ watch videos for ‘Boomerang’ , ‘Had Enough‘, ‘Dumb’, which as shot on a 360 camera & ‘Work For It’
GET THE ALBUM – BAND STORE / iTUNES
Read More: http://www.rock-n-load.com/lower-than-atlantis-new-album-safe-in-sound-out-today/