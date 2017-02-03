LOWER THAN ATLANTIS NEW ALBUM ‘SAFE IN SOUND’ OUT TODAY

have today released their brand new album ‘Safe In Sound’ via Easy Life Records / Red Essential. The album has had rave reviews across media and seen the band grace the cover of Kerrang! magazine, Rhythm Magazine & the forthcoming Upset cover, whilst at radio the band have celebrated numerous playlistings including Radio 1 B list.

In celebration of this release, the band will be appearing at the below dates this week:

Friday 3rd February- HMV Manchester- performing live & signing TICKET INFO

Saturday 4th February- HMV Oxford street performing live & signing INFO HERE

Saturday 4th February (From 6pm)- LP CAFE, Watford, fans welcome from 6pm to hang out with the band, play tune and sign records- INFO HERE

Saturday 11th February- Kingston Hippodrome – Stripped down set TICKETS HERE

“Everything we achieved with the self titled completely surpassed our expectations and now it’s time to make an album that can really take us to the next level.” says frontman Mike Duce.

The band will then embark on their biggest tour to date and sees them play London’s iconic Brixton Academy whilst bringing out Young Guns, Hands Like Houses and Roamfor the ride.

Headline dates are below:

THURSDAY 09 MARCH Norwich UEA

FRIDAY 10 MARCH O2 Academy Birmingham

SATURDAY 11 MARCH Manchester Academy

MONDAY 13 MARCH O2 Academy Leeds

TUESDAY 14 MARCH O2 Academy Newcastle

WEDNESDAY 15 MARCH ABC Glasgow

FRIDAY 17 MARCH O2 Academy Brixton, London

SATURDAY 18 MARCH The Great Hall, Cardiff

LowerThanAtlantis.co

SAFE IN SOUND track listing:

Had Enough

Dumb

Long Time Coming

Boomerang

Work For It

Could Be Worse

I Would

Money

I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore

A Night To Forget

Listen/ watch videos for ‘Boomerang’ , ‘Had Enough‘, ‘Dumb’, which as shot on a 360 camera & ‘Work For It’

GET THE ALBUM – BAND STORE / iTUNES