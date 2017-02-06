FOREVER STILL | announce festival shows + show video for ‘Break The Glass’
In addition, FOREVER STILL reveal their music video ‘Break The Glass‘, that the band worked out in collaboration with their fans – singer Maja Shining comments:
“When we started thinking about making a new music video, we decided, it would be fun to have our fans involved in it. We’ve always had a really close relationship with our fans and see them more like friends than fans, so we decided to have them choose the song and write the story with us and this is the result. Hope you enjoy it!”
29. – 30.04. F Le Russey, Coming Of Rock
23. – 25.06. UK Wiston, Wildfire Festival
16. – 19.08. S Falun, Sabaton Open Air
