FOREVER STILL | announce festival shows + show video for ‘Break The Glass’

The Danish heavy rock phenomenon FOREVER STILL just finished their huge European tour with LACUNA COIL, but the road also awaits them in 2017. The band have now announced their first festival shows for this spring/summer – including the big Sabaton Open Air in Sweden that once again takes places in August!

In addition, FOREVER STILL reveal their music video ‘Break The Glass‘, that the band worked out in collaboration with their fans – singer Maja Shining comments:

“When we started thinking about making a new music video, we decided, it would be fun to have our fans involved in it. We’ve always had a really close relationship with our fans and see them more like friends than fans, so we decided to have them choose the song and write the story with us and this is the result. Hope you enjoy it!”

29. – 30.04.  F    Le Russey, Coming Of Rock
23. – 25.06.  UK  Wiston, Wildfire Festival
16. – 19.08.  S    Falun, Sabaton Open Air

In the meantime you can order Tied Down as digipak with three additional tracks (including ‘Break The Glass’) and one bonus DVD here: http://nblast.de/FSTiedDownAmz

Order Tied Down from iTunes: http://nblast.de/FSTiedDownIT

