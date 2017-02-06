FOREVER STILL | announce festival shows + show video for ‘Break The Glass’

The Danish heavy rock phenomenonjust finished their huge European tour with, but the road also awaits them in 2017. The band have now announced their first festival shows for this spring/summer – including the bigin Sweden that once again takes places in August!

In addition, FOREVER STILL reveal their music video ‘Break The Glass‘, that the band worked out in collaboration with their fans – singer Maja Shining comments:



“When we started thinking about making a new music video, we decided, it would be fun to have our fans involved in it. We’ve always had a really close relationship with our fans and see them more like friends than fans, so we decided to have them choose the song and write the story with us and this is the result. Hope you enjoy it!”

29. – 30.04. F Le Russey, Coming Of Rock

23. – 25.06. UK Wiston, Wildfire Festival

16. – 19.08. S Falun, Sabaton Open Air

In the meantime you can order Tied Down as digipak with three additional tracks (including ‘Break The Glass’) and one bonus DVD here: http://nblast.de/FSTiedDownAmz

Order Tied Down from iTunes: http://nblast.de/FSTiedDownIT

More on Tied Down:

‘Save Me’ official video: here

‘Scars‘ official video: here

‘Miss Madness‘ official video: here

Trailer #1

Trailer #2

Trailer #3

More info:

www.foreverstill.dk

www.facebook.com/foreverstill