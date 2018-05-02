NI ROCKS Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM from THERION / QFT
Swedish singer Linnéa Vikström made her name as a member of symphonic metal band Therion. She has just completed an extensive tour with the band following the release of their latest album “Beloved Antichrist”. In addition, Linnéa fronts her own band called QFT whose debut album “Live In Space” is released on 4th May. I spoke to Linnéa via Skype to talk about her band and the new album. That interview, along with three tracks from the album can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 4th May (uploaded on 2nd May).
In the band with Linnéa are Georg Härnsten Egg on drums, Jonathan Olsson on bass and Mano Lewys on guitar. Check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QFT.band/ .
The interview will be transcribed and posted here soon.
Playlist for the Show –
GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul
STRYPER – The Valley
GUS G – Mr Manson
MAVERICK – Magellan Rise
DYNAZTY – The Human Paradox
Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 1 (4.5 min)
QFT – Aliens
Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 2 (5.5 min)
QFT – Big Bang
Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 3 (5.5 min)
QFT – End of the Universe
SANHEDRIN – Riding on the Dawn
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Velvet Roses
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – The Chain
RYAN ROXIE – Over and Done
SHINEDOWN – Promo for ‘Attention Attention’ Part 1
SHINEDOWN – Devil
SHINEDOWN - Promo for ‘Attention Attention’ Part 2
SHINEDOWN – The Human Radio
MICHAEL SCHINKEL’S ETERNAL FLAME – Queen of the Hill
REFUGE – From The Ashes
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
SEETHER – Let You Down
NICKELBACK – Coin for the Ferryman
