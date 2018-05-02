NI ROCKS Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM from THERION / QFT

Swedish singer Linnéa Vikström made her name as a member of symphonic metal band Therion. She has just completed an extensive tour with the band following the release of their latest album “Beloved Antichrist”. In addition, Linnéa fronts her own band called QFT whose debut album “Live In Space” is released on 4th May. I spoke to Linnéa via Skype to talk about her band and the new album. That interview, along with three tracks from the album can be heard on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 4th May (uploaded on 2nd May).





In the band with Linnéa are Georg Härnsten Egg on drums, Jonathan Olsson on bass and Mano Lewys on guitar. Check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QFT.band/ .





The interview will be transcribed and posted here soon.

Playlist for the Show –

GASOLINE OUTLAWS – Heart & Soul

STRYPER – The Valley

GUS G – Mr Manson

MAVERICK – Magellan Rise

DYNAZTY – The Human Paradox

Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 1 (4.5 min)

QFT – Aliens

Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 2 (5.5 min)

QFT – Big Bang

Interview with LINNÉA VIKSTRÖM Part 3 (5.5 min)

QFT – End of the Universe

SANHEDRIN – Riding on the Dawn

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – Velvet Roses

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS – The Chain

RYAN ROXIE – Over and Done

SHINEDOWN – Promo for ‘Attention Attention’ Part 1

SHINEDOWN – Devil

SHINEDOWN - Promo for ‘Attention Attention’ Part 2

SHINEDOWN – The Human Radio

MICHAEL SCHINKEL’S ETERNAL FLAME – Queen of the Hill

REFUGE – From The Ashes

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

SEETHER – Let You Down

NICKELBACK – Coin for the Ferryman

