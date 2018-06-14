NI ROCKS Interview with RICH MOSS From STONE BROKEN
Stone Broken released their second album, “Ain’t Always Easy” through Spinefarm Records in March and have been busy touring in support of it ever since. They played their first gig in Belfast on 12th June when they supported Buckcherry in The Limelight. I met up with singer Rich Moss ahead of the show and chatted for about 25 minutes about the album, future plans and more. You can hear that interview, plus 4 tracks from the album, on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th June - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html
Stone Broken are Rich Moss on lead vocals and guitar, Chris Davis on guitar and backing vocals, Kieron Conroy on bass and Robyn Haycock on drums and backing vocals.
Check out their website at - https://www.stonebroken.com/
The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.
Playlist for the Show
STORMZONE – Cushy Glen
JUNKYARD DRIVE – Sweet Little Dreamer
SUGARCANE – When The Fire is Burning
SAFIRE – Heartbreaker
STONE BROKEN – Worth Fighting For
Interview with Rich from Stone Broken Part 1 (8.5min)
STONE BROKEN – Heartbeat Away
Interview with Rich from Stone Broken Part 2 (7.5min)
STONE BROKEN – I Believe
Interview with Rich from Stone Broken Part 3 (9.5min)
STONE BROKEN – The Only Thing I Need
EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Delta Voodoo
BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane
ASPHODELIA – Cassandra
TRILLIUM – Full Speed Ahead
KINGS OF THE SUN – Black Leather
RATT – Lay It Down
LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Dirt & The Dust
MOTORJESUS – The Damage
FRAMING HANLEY – Puzzle Pieces
BULLETS AND OCTANE – Bad Mother Fucker
JIZZY PEARL – When The Devil Comes
TREAT – Build The Love
DEE SNIDER – Tomorrow’s No Concern
CONJURING FATE – House on Haunted Hill
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site
Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site