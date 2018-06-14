NI ROCKS Interview with RICH MOSS From STONE BROKEN

Stone Broken released their second album, “Ain’t Always Easy” through Spinefarm Records in March and have been busy touring in support of it ever since. They played their first gig in Belfast on 12th June when they supported Buckcherry in The Limelight. I met up with singer Rich Moss ahead of the show and chatted for about 25 minutes about the album, future plans and more. You can hear that interview, plus 4 tracks from the album, on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th June - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

Stone Broken are Rich Moss on lead vocals and guitar, Chris Davis on guitar and backing vocals, Kieron Conroy on bass and Robyn Haycock on drums and backing vocals.

Check out their website at - https://www.stonebroken.com/

The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.





Playlist for the Show

STORMZONE – Cushy Glen

JUNKYARD DRIVE – Sweet Little Dreamer

SUGARCANE – When The Fire is Burning

SAFIRE – Heartbreaker

STONE BROKEN – Worth Fighting For

Interview with Rich from Stone Broken Part 1 (8.5min)

STONE BROKEN – Heartbeat Away

Interview with Rich from Stone Broken Part 2 (7.5min)

STONE BROKEN – I Believe

Interview with Rich from Stone Broken Part 3 (9.5min)

STONE BROKEN – The Only Thing I Need

EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE – Delta Voodoo

BEYOND THE BLACK – Heart of the Hurricane

ASPHODELIA – Cassandra

TRILLIUM – Full Speed Ahead

KINGS OF THE SUN – Black Leather

RATT – Lay It Down

LAST KNOWN ADDICTION – Dirt & The Dust

MOTORJESUS – The Damage

FRAMING HANLEY – Puzzle Pieces

BULLETS AND OCTANE – Bad Mother Fucker

JIZZY PEARL – When The Devil Comes

TREAT – Build The Love

DEE SNIDER – Tomorrow’s No Concern

CONJURING FATE – House on Haunted Hill

