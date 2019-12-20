NI ROCKS Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY

Local musician Conal Montgomery will be familiar to many on the local scene as the frontman for bands such as Sweet Leaf and StillWater, mainly performing covers. In November he fulfilled a long held ambition of releasing an album of his own songs with the independent release of “Happy Being Free”. We arranged a Skype call to talk about the album on 17th December and you can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week - www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 19th Dec).

It’s also available on the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interview-with-conal-montgomery-on-the-friday-ni-rocks-show-on-20th-dec-2019/

The album can be purchased from Conal’s Bandcamp page – https://conalmontgomery.bandcamp.com/releases – and streamed or purchased from many other sites. Check out his Facebook page for details - https://www.facebook.com/conaleaf/





Full playlist for the Show –

ALICE COOPER & FRIENDS – Santa Claws Is Coming To Town

VIXEN – How Much Love

LITTLE ANGELS – Too Much Too Young

GREAT WHITE – Heart The Hunter

MASSIVE WAGONS – China Plates

KRIS BARRAS BAND – 6AM

SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire

GHOSTREAPER – High Noon

HUMAN FORTRESS – Thunder

VANDALLUS – Barricade

HEAVEN & HELL – I (Live)

Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY Part 1 (5 min)

CONAL MONTGOMERY – Living With The Reaper

Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY Part 2 (5 min)

CONAL MONTGOMERY – The Angel and the Demon

BLACK SABBATH – Iron Man

DAVID LEE ROTH – A Lil’ Ain’t Enough

EXTREME – Rest In Peace

COLIN JAMES – Just Came Back

MATS KARLSSON – A Natural High

LUCA SELLITTO – Land of the Vikings

SIGN X – Fall

FIREHOUSE – When I Look Into Your Eyes

SAMMY HAGAR – Give To Live

W.A.S.P. – Forever Free

THE QUIREBOYS – Mother Mary

JEFF SCOTT SOTO & FRIENDS – We Wish You A Merry Christmas



