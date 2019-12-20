NI ROCKS Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY
Local musician Conal Montgomery will be familiar to many on the local scene as the frontman for bands such as Sweet Leaf and StillWater, mainly performing covers. In November he fulfilled a long held ambition of releasing an album of his own songs with the independent release of “Happy Being Free”. We arranged a Skype call to talk about the album on 17th December and you can hear that interview on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week - www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html (uploaded 19th Dec).
It’s also available on the NI Rocks MixCloud page - https://www.mixcloud.com/NIRocks/interview-with-conal-montgomery-on-the-friday-ni-rocks-show-on-20th-dec-2019/
The album can be purchased from Conal’s Bandcamp page – https://conalmontgomery.bandcamp.com/releases – and streamed or purchased from many other sites. Check out his Facebook page for details - https://www.facebook.com/conaleaf/
Full playlist for the Show –
ALICE COOPER & FRIENDS – Santa Claws Is Coming To Town
VIXEN – How Much Love
LITTLE ANGELS – Too Much Too Young
GREAT WHITE – Heart The Hunter
MASSIVE WAGONS – China Plates
KRIS BARRAS BAND – 6AM
SCREAMING EAGLES – Vampire
GHOSTREAPER – High Noon
HUMAN FORTRESS – Thunder
VANDALLUS – Barricade
HEAVEN & HELL – I (Live)
Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY Part 1 (5 min)
CONAL MONTGOMERY – Living With The Reaper
Interview with CONAL MONTGOMERY Part 2 (5 min)
CONAL MONTGOMERY – The Angel and the Demon
BLACK SABBATH – Iron Man
DAVID LEE ROTH – A Lil’ Ain’t Enough
EXTREME – Rest In Peace
COLIN JAMES – Just Came Back
MATS KARLSSON – A Natural High
LUCA SELLITTO – Land of the Vikings
SIGN X – Fall
FIREHOUSE – When I Look Into Your Eyes
SAMMY HAGAR – Give To Live
W.A.S.P. – Forever Free
THE QUIREBOYS – Mother Mary
JEFF SCOTT SOTO & FRIENDS – We Wish You A Merry Christmas
