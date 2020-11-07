NI ROCKS Interview with REB BEACH from WINGER / WHITESNAKE

Guitarist Reb Beach will be best known as a member of iconic bands Whitesnake and Winger and more recently as part of all star band Black Swan. On 6th November however he released a new solo instrumental album through Frontiers Music called “A View From The Inside”. I had the opportunity to chat with Reb via Skype on 3rd November to talk about that new album. We also talked about progress on the new Winger album as well as about Whitesnake, Black Swan and the late, great Eddie Van Halen.

The interview is included on the Friday NI Rocks Show that was uploaded on 7th November. That Show also includes an interview with guitarist Tony Hernando from Lords of Black and it can be heard here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/hosts/ni-rocks-friday-rock-show.html

Playlist for the Show

SCREAMING EAGLES – Rock n Roll Soul

REB BEACH – Aurora Borealis

Interview with REB BEACH Part 1 (6 min)

REB BEACH – Little Robots

Interview with REB BEACH Part 2 (9 min)

BLACK SWAN – Immortal Souls

Interview with REB BEACH Part 3 (8 min)

REB BEACH – Attack of the Massive

WHITESNAKE – Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

WINGER – Deal With The Devil

LORDS OF BLACK – Dying to Live Again

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 1 (6 min)

LORDS OF BLACK – Shadows Kill Twice

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 2 (6 min)

RESTLESS SPIRITS – Stop Livin’ To Live Online

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 3 (5 min)

LORDS OF BLACK – Alchemy of Souls

Interview with TONY HERNANDO Part 4 (4 min)

LORDS OF BLACK – Brightest Star





The interview will be transcribed and posted here later.













Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site





Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site



