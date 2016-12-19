NEWS UPDATE - New TOSELAND Single and Tour Dates

Toseland recently played Limelight 1 in Belfast supporting Last In Line - see video below of them performing the recent single "We'll Stop At Nothing". The band, fronted by former World Superbike Champion James Toseland, has announced the release of a double A-side single in March, followed by a tour of the UK mainland in April.

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

The new double A side single being released on March 31st 2017 will feature “Fingers Burned”, taken from the current album “Cradle The Rage”, and brand new song “Bullet”, another Toseland/Jepson composition that shows another side to the expanding Toseland catalogue. “Bullet” was recorded during the Cradle The Rage sessions and mixed by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Aerosmith).



The double A side will be released on streaming and download platforms on the 31st March 2017. It will also be released as a limited edition double A side 7" single, which will be available exclusively at the brand new Toseland shop www.toselandmusic.com . Pre orders for the Vinyl are available now.



Also available at the shop will be a new line of fashion clothing and accessories, based on the Toseland T-logo that features on the 7" sleeve. This will include men’s and women’s high end t-shirts, sweatshirts, enamel badges and key rings.



To support the release of “Fingers Burned”, Toseland will embark on a full UK tour in April 2017. The UK shows will be followed by an extensive European tour in later in April and through May 2017. Toseland will preview the UK tour with a headline slot at Planet Rock Radio's Winter's End Festival in Poole on February 24th 2017 - https://www.gigantic.com/winters-end-sandford-holiday-park-2017-02-24-00-00



Toseland headline dates are as follows:





Tues 4th April Brighton, Sticky Mikes

Wed 5th April Leicester, Academy 2

Thu 6th April Birmingham, Institute 2

Fri 7th April Newcastle, Cluny

Sat 8th April Manchester, Club Academy

Mon 10th April Glasgow, King Tuts

Tues 11th April Leeds, Wardrobe

Wed 12th April Cardiff, Globe

Thurs 13th April Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

Tickets will go on sale on Monday 19th December. Available from all usual outlets

Support in Leeds, Cardiff and Milton Keynes will come from The Brew. Support on other shows TBC.



Toseland is James Toseland (vocals), Zurab Melua (Guitar), Ed Bramford (Guitar), Roger Davis (bass) and Joe Yoshida (drums).





http://www.toselandmusic.com

www.facebook.com/OfficialJamesToseland

https://twitter.com/JamesMToseland



