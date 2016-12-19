NEWS UPDATE - SOTO Single Available for Free Download

US hard rockers SOTO, featuring the legendary hard rock vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, TALISMAN, JOURNEY), have released a new video/single and cover of the Michael Jackson classic ‘Give In To Me’ as a free holiday giveaway/download. The video was produced and edited by the ultra talented Brian Zaba for Zaba Productions. View the video and you’ll see the Soundcloud link where you can either listen to or download it under the ‘More’ tab: https://youtu.be/p-keyE5fKgU



Jeff Scott Soto : " We literally recorded this 10 days ago, vocals and bass were done on days off during the TSO tour. Special nod on backing vocals to my TSO boys, Andrew Ross, Phillip Brandon, Dino Jelusic & John Brink, they knocked them out in seconds in the dressing room! Thanks to everyone who took their holiday hours away so we could get it to you for yours, ENJOY!!! "

SOTO is:

Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto

Guitar: Jorge Salan

Drums: Edu Cominato

Bass: David Z

Guitars/Keys: BJ

SOTO, formed in 2014, is the dream band created when Jeff Scott Soto realized how much he missed the ‘heavier side’ of his career after fronting artists Yngwie Malmsteen, Talisman, Journey and even his own solo albums. The band hope to continue its construction as a driving force in today’s Hard Rock & Metal scene.





SOTO Tour Dates 2017 puls guests Me And The Rest, Vanadine, Dellacoma & Rain on some shows:

JAN

31.01 US - TAMPA, FL - THE ORPHEUM

FEB

02.02 US - MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE (EAST)

10.02 UK - WOLVERHAMPTON, SLADE ROOMS

11.02 UK - NEWCASTLE, THE CLUNY

12.02 UK - SHEFFIELD, THE CORPORATION

14.02 UK - EDINBURGH, BANNERMANS

15.02 UK - NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS

17.02 UK - LONDON, UNDERWORLD

18.02 NL - ZOETERMEER, DE BOERDERIJ

19.02 NL - LANDGRAAF, OEFENBUNKER

21.02 DE - MUNICH/OLCHING, LEGENDS LOUNGE

22.02 SK - BRATISLAVA, RANDAL CLUB

24.02 HU - BUDAPEST, BACKSTAGE PUB

25.02 DE - LICHTENFELS, PAUNCHY CATS

26.02 DE - DESSAU, BEATCLUB

MAR

01.03 FI - TAMPERE - YO-TALO

03.03 FI - HELSINKI - ON THE ROCKS

04.03 FI - VAASA - WS ARENA

05.03 SW - LULEÅ - KULTERENS HUS

07.03 SW - OREBRO - FRIMiS SALONGER

08.03 SW - STOCKHOLM - GOTA KALLARE

10.03 NO - OSLO - HARD ROCK CAFE

11.03 SW - GOTHENBURG - STICKY FINGERS

12.03 DK - COPENHAGEN - HIGH VOLTAGE





