NEWS UPDATE - SOTO Single Available for Free Download
US hard rockers SOTO, featuring the legendary hard rock vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, TALISMAN, JOURNEY), have released a new video/single and cover of the Michael Jackson classic ‘Give In To Me’ as a free holiday giveaway/download. The video was produced and edited by the ultra talented Brian Zaba for Zaba Productions. View the video and you’ll see the Soundcloud link where you can either listen to or download it under the ‘More’ tab: https://youtu.be/p-keyE5fKgU
Jeff Scott Soto: "We literally recorded this 10 days ago, vocals and bass were done on days off during the TSO tour. Special nod on backing vocals to my TSO boys, Andrew Ross, Phillip Brandon, Dino Jelusic & John Brink, they knocked them out in seconds in the dressing room! Thanks to everyone who took their holiday hours away so we could get it to you for yours, ENJOY!!!"
SOTO is:
Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto
Guitar: Jorge Salan
Drums: Edu Cominato
Bass: David Z
Guitars/Keys: BJ
SOTO, formed in 2014, is the dream band created when Jeff Scott Soto realized how much he missed the ‘heavier side’ of his career after fronting artists Yngwie Malmsteen, Talisman, Journey and even his own solo albums. The band hope to continue its construction as a driving force in today’s Hard Rock & Metal scene.
SOTO Tour Dates 2017 puls guests Me And The Rest, Vanadine, Dellacoma & Rain on some shows:
JAN
31.01 US - TAMPA, FL - THE ORPHEUM
FEB
02.02 US - MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE (EAST)
10.02 UK - WOLVERHAMPTON, SLADE ROOMS
11.02 UK - NEWCASTLE, THE CLUNY
12.02 UK - SHEFFIELD, THE CORPORATION
14.02 UK - EDINBURGH, BANNERMANS
15.02 UK - NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS
17.02 UK - LONDON, UNDERWORLD
18.02 NL - ZOETERMEER, DE BOERDERIJ
19.02 NL - LANDGRAAF, OEFENBUNKER
21.02 DE - MUNICH/OLCHING, LEGENDS LOUNGE
22.02 SK - BRATISLAVA, RANDAL CLUB
24.02 HU - BUDAPEST, BACKSTAGE PUB
25.02 DE - LICHTENFELS, PAUNCHY CATS
26.02 DE - DESSAU, BEATCLUB
MAR
01.03 FI - TAMPERE - YO-TALO
03.03 FI - HELSINKI - ON THE ROCKS
04.03 FI - VAASA - WS ARENA
05.03 SW - LULEÅ - KULTERENS HUS
07.03 SW - OREBRO - FRIMiS SALONGER
08.03 SW - STOCKHOLM - GOTA KALLARE
10.03 NO - OSLO - HARD ROCK CAFE
11.03 SW - GOTHENBURG - STICKY FINGERS
12.03 DK - COPENHAGEN - HIGH VOLTAGE
Last Updated (Monday, 19 December 2016 21:58)