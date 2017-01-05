NEWS UPDATE - Launch of HRH Mag Website & Future Plans

Hot on the heels of the brand new HRH Mag Website , a raft of multi-media platforms will be added to the ever-expanding HRH Media Division . (HRH Press Release)



2017 will see the creation of an HRH Mag App - allowing rock fans across the globe to access a whole new world of music when and where they want it.



Next up will be the publication of the first print edition of Hard Rock Hell Mag : a lavish bible for fans of guitar-based music featuring exclusive interviews, reviews, previews, lifestyle and more!





http://www.hrhmag.com/category/features/



http://www.hrhmag.com/category/red-hot-news/



http://www.hrhmag.com/category/live-reviews/



http://www.hrhmag.com/category/album-reviews/



http://www.hrhmag.com/category/tv/



