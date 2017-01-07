NEWS UPDATE - New Album from BLAZE BAYLEY & Tour Dates

Blaze Bayley, former singer with Iron Maiden from 1994-1999, announces his World Tour schedule to promote a brand new album, the 9th studio record of his solo career. ‘Endure and Survive’ is set for release on 3rd March 2017 via Blaze Bayley Recording and will be accompanied by a world tour totalling some 120 shows. One of the very first shows will be in The Diamond Rock Club in Ahoghill on 18th February; before the album has even been released.





In home-city Birmingham, England, often celebrated as the birthplace of metal, Blaze Bayley has completed the recording of his ninth studio album, aptly titled ‘Endure and Survive (Infinite Entanglement Part II)'. The record is an exciting and enthralling sequel to his 2016 release ‘Infinite Entanglement’ which was the first of a trilogy of releases following a sci-fi concept and storyline.

The European leg of the tour takes place principally between February and June 2017. After a small number of summer shows, Blaze will then go to the United States and Canada during August-September. It’s also planned to take the tour to Latin America in 2018.

Pre-orders for the new album are available now at www.blazebayley.net/webshop

Throughout this world tour, Blaze will be backed by his main recording and touring musicians, picked from British metal band Absolva and including Chris Appleton (guitar, backing vocals), Martin McNee (drums), Karl Schramm (bass, backing vocals).

In addition to the established band members as above from Absolva, ‘Endure and Survive’ also contains a talented array of collaborators; Luke Appleton (Iced Earth / Absolva) - backing vocals, Michelle Sciarrotta - nylon acoustic, backing vocals, voice actor, Jo Robinson - backing vocals, Mel Adams - backing vocals, Liz Owen – backing vocals, Thomas Zwijsen – nylon acoustic, Anne Bakker – violin, backing vocals, Corvin Bahn (Uli Jon Roth) – accordion, Aine Brewer – voice actor, Rob Toogood – voice actor, backing vocals.

The spectacular album artwork has been completed by Andreas Sandberg, with additional images from Christopher Steenstrup who is also working on a Blaze Bayley video game.

The album was recorded between October and December 2016 at Robannas Studios, Birmingham, produced by Blaze Bayley and Chris Appleton, mixed and engineered by Miguel Seco, mastered by Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Tank, Phil Campbell). As with the previous record the song-writing has been a collaboration between Blaze, Chris Appleton and Michelle Sciarrotta.

‘Endure and Survive’ track listing

1. Endure and Survive

2. Escape Velocity

3. Blood

4. Eating Lies

5. Destroyer

6. Dawn of the Dead Son

7. Remember

8. Fight Back

9. The World Is Turning the Wrong Way

10. Together We Can Move the Sun

The first single from the new album will be available early in February, together with a music video.

2014-2015 was a period of building momentum for Blaze, partly created by the highly popular release of the 15th anniversary edition of his debut solo record ‘Silicon Messiah’ as well as his ‘Soundtracks of My Life’ 30 year compilation celebrating his career since he began singing with his first band Wolfsbane, before catapulting to worldwide fame with Iron Maiden.

2016 saw a significant renaissance with the remarkable plaudits given to the ‘Infinite Entanglement’ album from fans and critics alike. The year was also notable for Blaze’s special guest performance with Disturbed at the UK’s premier festival Download when the warmth and recognition from the crowd was as crystal clear as it was predictable given Blaze’s reputation for connecting with audiences.

The European leg of the ‘Endure and Survive’ tour is listed below. Additional European shows are still to be announced, whilst the detailed schedule for the US and Canada, plus Latin America in 2018 is awaited.





FEBRUARY

11TH MT, Gzira, The Orpheum

18TH UK, Ballymena, Diamond Rock

MARCH

1st UK, Glasgow, Ivory Blacks

2nd UK, Newcastle, Trillians

3rd UK, Grimsby, Yardbirds Rock Club

4th UK, Manchester, Sound Control

5th UK, Birmingham, Roadhouse

9th UK, Cardiff, Fuel

10th BE, Verviers, Spirit of 66

11th FR, Paris, Le Petit Bain

12th BE, Deinze, Café Elpee

18th FR, Luynes, Le Korigan

19th ES, Barcelona, Salamandra 2

21st ES, Oviedo, Franelrock

22nd ES, Madrid, Club Moby Dick

23rd ES, Lleida, Café Del Teatre

24th ES, Valencia, Sala Fussion

25th ES, Irun, Tunk

26th ES, Zaragoza, King Kong

30th IT, Vercelli, Officine Sonore

31st CH, Saint-Maurice, Manoir Pub

APRIL

1st FR, Nancy (Pagney D-B), Chez Paulette

2nd UK, Edinburgh, Corn Exchange, Heavy Scotland festival

7th FR, Grenoble, L’Amperage

8th FR, Clermont-Ferrand (Mozac), Salle De L’Arlequin

9th DE, Renchen, Come Inn

13th DE, Krefeld, Kulturampe

14th NL, Leiden, Gebr De Nobel

15th DE, Grossefehn, Schlappohr Rockkneipe

16th NL, Helmond, Muziekcafe

20th DE, Hamburg, Bambi Galore

21st DE, Siegen, Vortex

22nd DE, Balingen, Sonnenkeller

23rd DE, Konstanz Rockbar

26th SI, Ljublijana, Orto Bar

27th AT, Vienna, Viper Room

28th SK, Bratislava, Rock Café

29th CZ, Brno, Melodka

30th Czech, Pilsen, Serikovka

MAY

4th PL, Wroclaw, Liverpool Klub

5th PL, Tychy, Underground

6th PL, Stalowa Wola, Labirynt Club

7th PL, Olsztyn, Nowy Andergrant

9th LT, Kaunas, Klubas Lemmy

10th LV, Riga, Nabaklab

11th EE, Tallinn, The Tapper

12th FI, Helsinki, On The Rocks

13th FI, Mikkeli, Kulttuuritalo Tempo

14th FI, Tampere, Jack The Rooster

19th FI, Lappeenranta, Mobar

20th FI, Mantyharju, Bar Krouvi

21st FI, Mantyharju, Bar Krouvi (acoustic)

24th SE, Strangnas, Garage

26th NO, Fosser, Oak Metal Club

27th SE, Falkenberg, Downtown

JULY

28th RS, Belgrade, Club Fest

29th BA, Sarajevo, Cinemas Sloga

30th BA, Mostar, OKC Abrasevic

AUGUST

5th UK, Oxford, Oxrox Alive

