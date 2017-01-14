NEWS UPDATE - Album Trailer from BLACK STAR RIDERS

On the Friday NI Rocks Show this week we have the second track to be released from Black Star Riders new album “Heavy Fire”. It’s called “Testify or Say Goodbye”. The band has also just unveiled a promo video for the album’s title track. Black Star Riders will be playing The Limelight on 5th March, supported by Gun and The Amorettes. The press release below provides more info on the album and the tour.

BLACK STAR RIDERS are set to release their forthcoming album “Heavy Fire” on the 3rd of February 2017 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. In anticipation of this release, the band have unveiled a fourth video in which Damon Johnson, Ricky Warwick and Scott Gorham discuss how the album's title track came about. Check out the video:





Damon Johnson comments, "I just remember showing up at the studio when we were actually making the album and there was the original title, 'The Salvation'. Then one day I looked up at the board and the title had been changed to 'Heavy Fire', which was a song we had decided not to make and I'm like, what's happening?! He [Ricky] says, 'oh I've changed the lyric mate, you're gonna love it, check it out!'"





Ricky Warwick adds, "The album was always going to be called Heavy Fire. I had the title for quite some time and really liked it. I just thought it felt so right with the other records... All Hell Breaks Loose, The Killer Instinct, Heavy Fire - it just sounds great when you say all three together!"

The band recently premiered the new video for second single, 'Testify Or Say Goodbye' here:

Pre-order Heavy Fire:

Limited Edition Orange and clear vinyl from the Nuclear Blast UK Store: http://nblast.de/BSRHeavyFireNBUK

Limited Edition Digibook CD, CD, Vinyl & Vinyl Pic Disc from Amazon.co.uk: http://nblast.de/BSRHeavyFireAmzUK

Digital Album from iTunes: pre-order now and get the tracks “When The Night Comes In” and “Testify Or Say Goodbye” instantly:

http://nblast.de/BSRHeavyFireIT

Trailer #1: https://youtu.be/PXFHrJfMtVY

Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/NHb15oJTD8s

Trailer #3: https://youtu.be/yWm1diFNtK4

'When The Night Comes In' lyric video: https://youtu.be/aR-w6_IH7hE

From the immediate riffs of album opener “Heavy Fire” to the instant hooks of first single “When The Night Comes In”, from the dirty bass groove of “Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed” to the familiar and trademark dual guitars of Gorham and Johnson on “Testify Or Say Goodbye”, “Heavy Fire” is an album that will further cement BSR’s reputation as one of the world premiere rock acts.





Following on from their critically acclaimed albums “All Hell Breaks Loose” and “The Killer Instinct” which have paved the way for Black Star Riders to be recognised as a power force in the modern day of Rock n Roll, “Heavy Fire” will be once again released by Nuclear Blast Entertainment. The band have also brought in Pledgemusic, one of the most innovative and successful platforms of the modern music world, to give fans extra special product and experiences to go along with the album's release.

Tracklistings below:

CD

1. Heavy Fire

2. When The Night Comes In

3. Dancing With The Wrong Girl

4. Who Rides The Tiger

5. Cold War Love

6. Testify Or Say Goodbye

7. Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed

8. True Blue Kid

9. Ticket To Rise

10. Letting Go Of Me

The Limited Edition Digibook CD will have above Tracklisting plus

Bonus Track

11. Fade

Limited Edition Gatefold Vinyl / Limited Edition Picture Disc

Side One

1. Heavy Fire

2. When The Night Comes In

3. Dancing With The Wrong Girl

4. Who Rides The Tiger

5. Cold War Love

Side Two

1. Testify Or Say Goodbye

2. Thinking About You Could Get Me Killed

3. True Blue Kid

4. Ticket To Rise

5. Letting Go Of Me

After a full year off the road, Black Star Riders (Ricky Warwick, Scott Gorham, Damon Johnson, Robert Crane and Jimmy DeGrasso) are back with a 16 date UK & Ireland run, joined on the first five dates by Scottish rockers Gun and The Amorettes and then Sweden¹s own Backyard Babies with Gun on the remaining 11 shows.





Dates for Black Star Riders 2017 UK & Ireland Tour are:

W/ Gun and The Amorettes (below)

Thursday 2nd March Tramshed, Cardiff

Friday 3rd March William Aston Hall, Wrexham

Saturday 4th March Academy, Dublin

Sunday 5th March Limelight, Belfast

Tuesday 7th March Ironworks, Inverness

W/ Backyard Babies and Gun (below)

Wednesday 8th March O2 ABC, Glasgow

Thursday 9th March O2 ABC, Glasgow

Friday 10th March O2 Academy, Newcastle

Saturday 11th March O2 Academy, Leeds

Sunday 12th March O2 Ritz, Manchester

Tuesday 14th March Rock City, Nottingham

Wednesday 15th March UEA, Norwich

Thursday 16th March O2 Academy Bristol

Friday 17th March O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

Saturday 18th March O2 Institute, Birmingham

Sunday 19th March O2 Academy, Bournemouth