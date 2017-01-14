NEWS UPDATE - Album Release from CHROME MOLLY

Anyone who went to see the Graham Bonnet Band on tour in November, should have seen supporting band Chrome Molly deliver an excellent performance. They release a new album called “Hoodoo Voodoo” on 27th January. I played the track “Pillars of Creation” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th December. The press release below gives some more info on the band and the album.

Chrome Molly made a bid for stardom in the mid to late 1980’s, opening for Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne amongst many others, playing the legendary Marquee Club over 20 times and headlining the CBGB in New York.

How do you take a band that has been performing and recording since 1983 forward? By going back to what you love – riff laden melodic metal with tons of delicious guitar solos that make you want to grab your air guitar and join in. That is what Chrome Molly have achieved with this, their 6th studio album “Hoodoo Voodoo”.





“Hoodoo Voodoo” draws on the bands core influences. Formed during the latter half of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene, the Mollies were always inspired by the great metal bands and this album is something of a tribute to those acts – you might hear Priest, UFO, early Leppard, Saxon, Rainbow and myriad others echoing through the album.





While not strictly a concept album, the original idea was to create an album that conjured up the magic of listening to the great bands of the ‘80’s, with the riffs and tunes that shaped the band. Inspired by a friend who asked why bands don’t go in and make albums like they did in the old days, backing tracks were played live and much sweat was poured.





Says Steve Hawkins (vocals) “we wanted to make an album that made us feel like we did in the ‘80’s, one that you can turn up in the car and sing along and play air drums and guitar to.”

T racklisting:

1. In The Beginning

2. Can't Be Afraid Of The Dark

3. Some Kind Of Voodoo

4. Pillars Of Creation (Albion)

5. Now That Those Days Have Gone

6. Indestructible

7. Save Me

8. Rock For You

9. Feeling Pressurised