NEWS UPDATE - New single from former Sister Sin vocalist LIV SIN

Former SISTER SIN front-woman LIV SIN recently released her first solo single, "Let Me Out" through Despotz Records. An album entitled “Follow Me” will be released on 28th April.

Throughout their thirteen year history Swedish sensations SISTER SIN sold thousands of albums and toured the world on high-profile tours supporting the likes of SLAYER and KING DIAMOND on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, as well as being a part of the Revolver magazine "Hottest Chicks In Metal" tour. SISTER SIN toured relentlessly for over a decade across Europe and North America garnering an intensely loyal following of rockers that craved the band’s aggressive and melodic brand of hard rock.

When SISTER SIN called it a day at the end of 2015, Liv Jagrell knew that she had much more to offer the world and her fans. From this, LIV SIN was born. The new music shows the power and attitude that Liv is known for. She says: "For me, it has never been an option to stop singing. I live for the stage and for my fans. I still miss SISTER SIN, but I am very excited to work on my own project, and I can promise it will not be some soft pop rock. This is going to be metal deluxe, because that's who I am!"

"Let Me Out" comes from from the highly anticipated full length Follow Me (co-produced by longtime ACCEPT and U.D.O. member Stefan Kaufmann and U.D.O. bassist Fitty Wienhold.) album due to be released on 28 April. 2017. Liv says of the track, “The song is about what a person is willing to do and sacrifice to take themselves out of a destructive situation, sometimes with fatal consequences. We see it every day, the desperation in the world is spreading and gets people to behave irrationally. It feels incredibly good to release this single and finally show what we've been working on. I've found a really good gang of new band members and we can’t wait for the world to hear our songs and to come out and play live."

"Follow Me" track listing:

01. The Fall

02. Hypocrite

03. Let Me Out

04. Black Souls

05. Godless Utopia

06. Endless Roads

07. Killing Ourself To Live

08. I'm Your Sin

09. Emperor Of Chaos

10. Immortal Sin

11. The Beast Inside

Pre-orders for Follow Me are being taken here - http://despotz.bigcartel.com/artist/liv-sin