NEWS UPDATE - New INGLORIOUS Album and Guitarist

When I spoke to Inglorious singer Nathan James in Belfast last July the band were just about to head into the studio to start work on their second album. Six months later, Frontiers Music Srl have announced the release of the second Inglorious album, “Inglorious II”, on May 12, 2017! The band have also announced their new guitar player, Drew Lowe. The interview from last year can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2773-ni-rocks-interview-with-nathan-james-from-inglorious.html

Frontiers Press release via Duff Press

September 2016 saw Inglorious base themselves in Liverpool to work on the follow up to their 2016 eponymous debut album. Produced by the band and mixed by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith), this new album is set to further enhance the standing of this remarkable band. From the body blow riffs of “Read All About It,” to the beautiful melodies of upcoming first single “I Don’t Need Your Loving”, from the groove of “High Class Woman” to the classic feeling ballad “Making Me Pay”, this is an album that shows the bands influences stem from iconic rock and roll shrine of rock albums from the 1970s – many years before the band members were born – merged with a truly contemporary feel. Driving riffs and instant melodies all overlaid with the unique and powerful vocals of Nathan James.





Nathan James on “Inglorious II”: “It came together very organically after spending time touring together and felt great. We knew we were making an album this time too! We focused on getting our sounds just right so we could get into the studio and out in the least time possible. Between Adde's flat in Malmö, Sweden and Colin’s family home in Somerset, England, this album came together quickly. We spent three weekends in Somerset, writing in a kind of 9-5 fashion, whereby we knew we were at work. Then after a lovely home cooked dinner we would relax, have a few beers and balance out our hard work, the environment is so important to be creative and we had it good!”





Tracklisting:

1. I Don’t Need Your Loving

2. Taking The Blame

3. Tell Me Why

4. Read All About It

5. Change Is Coming

6. Making Me Pay

7. Hell Or High Water

8. No Good For You

9. I Got A Feeling

10. Black Magic

11. Faraway

12. High Class Woman

The album will be released as a standard CD and also as a Deluxe 2CD/DVD edition. The DVD will feature a previously unavailable live performance from Download Festival 2016 plus extra bonus content, including videos for forthcoming singles “I Don’t Need Your Loving” and “Taking The Blame”.





DVD content:

Live At Donington:

Until I Die, Breakaway, High Flying Gypsy, No Good For You, Holy Water, Warning, Unaware.

Special Features:

Inglorious EPK, Taking The Blame – Music Video, I Don’t Need Your Loving – Music Video, Behind The Scenes.

A vinyl release will also be made available through Frontiers Music Srl partners Soulfood.

Consummate live performers the band already have a number of high profile shows confirmed, with more to follow through 2017. Dates announced so far are:

2nd Feb 2017 - USA, Tampa Bay, Monster Of Rock Cruise

25th Feb 2017 - UK, Poole, Planet Rock’s Winters End Festival HEADLINE

16th June 2017 – FRANCE, Clisson, Hellfest Festival

18th June 2017 – BELGIUM, Dessel, Graspop Festival

22nd June 2017 – DENMARK, Copenhagen Festival

24th June 2017 – SPAIN, Vitoria, Azkena Rock Festival 2017

19th August 2017 – UK, Tilford, Weyfest Festival

2016 was a stunning year for UK five-piece Inglorious. Their eponymous debut album was released through Frontiers Music Srl in February. The album received widespread critical acclaim at press, multiple A lists at radio and a lauded performance on Vintage TV. The band toured across the world, with numerous high profile shows in the UK and Europe – including show stopping performances at Download Festival 2016 and Ramblin' Man Fair 2016, support slots for The Winery Dogs and The Dead Daisies, and culminating with a support slot for Steel Panther’s European Arena tour in October and a co-headline UK tour with label-mates Last In Line in November 2016.

Formed in February 2014, the band is fronted by Nathan James, who made a name for himself having sung for the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Scorpions guitar legend Uli Jon Roth. Nathan was looking for like-minded musicians that desired to make incredible rock music in a very honest fashion. The band’s lineup on “Inglorious II” was completed by rhythm guitarist Wil Taylor, lead guitarist Andreas Eriksson, bassist Colin Parkinson and drummer Phil Beaver.

The band have also announced the departure of album guitarist Wil Taylor right after the end of the new album's recording. They are delighted to announce that for 2017 and moving forward they are reuniting with original member Drew Lowe on guitar, who is joining the band as a permanent member. Full details here:

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

“Inglorious II” will be released through Frontiers Music Srl on May 12, 2017.





www.inglorious.com

www.facebook.com/weareinglorious

www.twitter.com/weareinglorious

www.instagram.com/weareinglorious

“This band are actually glorious! Amazing singer, amazing band. The best British band I’ve seen since…I could say the Darkness, but I really mean Led Zeppelin.” – Legendary producer Kevin “Caveman” Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Rush) who mixed “Inglorious II”