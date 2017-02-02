NEWS UPDATE - New EP From LA Band NEON COVEN

The name Jacob Bunton may be familiar to some for his involvement in the bands Adler, Lynam or futher back Mars Electric. He has also appeared as a vocalist for guitar maestro Gus G. His latest project is Neon Coven, a new industrial rock band from Los Angeles. The band released its debut EP “Risen” this week via New Ocean Media. Recorded in Hollywood, the EP was produced by Jacob Bunton. The EP consists of 4 tracks ranging from songs about survival and balance to emotionally charged anthems.

The EP can be streamed at this location:

https://open.spotify.com/album/1DSKprFqDMWhoj8ttiY5d8

Neon Coven is comprised of Anthony Montemarano (vocals), Jacob Bunton (bass), Ace Von Johnson (guitar), and Kyle Cunningham (drums).

The album’s title Risen is a dedication to the fallen and broken who refuse to back down and give up on their dreams. “The idea behind music is to connect, create and inspire” states frontman Anthony Montemarano. “Between life and death, we are always riding the quantum edge.”

“These songs reflect on the uncertainties of life and coming to grips with our own mortality” adds bassist Jacob Bunton. “The only guarantee we have in life is that one day it will end. It’s up to each one of us to create our own destiny and live life to it’s fullest. The world is full of ups and downs, but I’ve always believed in the Rocky Horror quote ‘if you can dream it, you can be it.”

From Los Angeles, CA, Neon Coven abandoned much of the ethos of the tradition of heavy rock to create an intellectual and theoretical sound, linked to an emphasis on anthemic, synth-heavy dance-rock.

“Risen” track listing:

01. Down

02. No One Knows You’re Dead

03. Bleeding Love

04. Queen Of Scars

