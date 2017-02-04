NEWS UPDATE - Gig & Record to Support STEVE GRIMMETT

Like many others, I was shocked to read about the sudden illness that struck Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmett whilst out on tour in South America last month supporting the release of the band’s latest album “Walking In The Shadows”. He has been hospitalized in Ecuador since mid-January and his wife Millie Grimmett has been updating fans around the globe of the singer’s condition via the band’s official Facebook page since reports started to surface on January 14. Grimmett has endured multiple operations that have resulted in the near complete loss of his right leg.

Fans have been making donations to a page set up nearly a week ago to assist in the singer's rising medical costs after reports confirmed Grimmett's insurance company has refused to pay. Donations can be made HERE.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kay of Canada’s ‘The Metal Voice’ Steve and Millie announced two further fundraising projects. The first announcement was a special fundraiser show in Grimmett’s hometown of Swindon (England). Planned for April 1, the event is being organized by Brian Keene at Riff’s Bar. Bands for the event will be announced shortly.

Also announced was a special collaboration of metal artists that are coming together to record Grim Reaper material in effort to help raise additional funds for Steve’s rising medical and recovery costs. Spearheaded by Dolan, Turbin, Kay, and Sy Keeler (Onslaught), contributors currently include Gary Holt (Exodus), Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens (ex-Judas Priest), Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden), Doro Pesch, Lipps (Anvil), Marta Gabriel (Crystal Viper), Neil Turbin (Deathriders), Jonas Hornqvist (Bleed the Hunger), Ross The Boss (Manowar), Sy Keeler (Onslaught), Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth (Overkill), Jimmy Mantas (Venom Inc.), Nick Bowcott (ex-Grim Reaper), John Gallagher (Raven), Mantas (Venom), and more to be announced soon. The recording will be produced by Chris Tsangarides (Judas Priest, Anvil).

The interview was arranged for Steve and Millie Grimmett to update fans on Steve’s ongoing medical condition. Venom Inc.’s Tony Dolan and former Anthrax vocalist Neil Turbin joined the conversation. It is the second interview Kay has had in the past weeks since announcement of Steve Grimmett’s hospitalization in Ecuador. Millie gave The Metal Voice an update on Steve’s medical condition. “He has now had four operations; yesterday he had the latest to clean the wound a bit more. Doctors opened it up and put a drain in to stop any further infections. The infection has now seemed to stabilize. The wound, however, has been left open. He can’t fly until ten days after a big operation so the earliest he could fly home is this Friday. Because of the pressure of the plane, you have risks of blood clotting and renewed bleeding so we have to make sure Steve can actually survive the flight. It is a total of 19 hours door-to-door; it’s a gruelling journey for anybody.”

Millie continued, “I have a meeting with the doctor tomorrow morning to discuss how he is doing and other recovery options. There is another treatment using oxygen. We are hoping they might be able to do that over the next few days which could speed up the process. Now that I am here, Steve has perked up a bit and it makes me feel a lot better to see him. We are alone out here and we want to go home.”

“They are very friendly, very nice,” says Millie of the hospital staff, “even though we don’t speak the same language. We still have a laugh, making Steve laugh, making him smile. They do what they can with what they have. They don’t have the same resources here. Steve said to me the other day that last week he was in a ward downstairs and the gentleman by him had heart failure and they didn’t have a defibrillator so unfortunately the gentleman died. They did all they could. They have done a great job with Steve.”

Lying on his hospital bed, Steve Grimmett shared a few words, “I am very humbled. I didn’t realize that I meant so much to other people. I got no words other than thank you. And when I’m out on my new leg, I’m going to come out and sing for a big party.”

Regarding reuniting with his wife he added “it was such a relief to have somebody that I could talk to. She is not only my wife, she’s my best friend and my soul mate. It makes everything easier. I found that in this metal community of ours, we have love and respect for each other and to be fair, I‘ve never met any assholes.”

I’d recorded an interview with Steve at the end of September just before the left for an extensive North American tour and he was clearly enjoying the renewed interest in the band and looking forward to a busy touring schedule.

All forthcoming Grim Reaper dates are cancelled. Updates as they relate to Steve’s status will be shared via the band’s official Facebook page.

“Walking In The Shadows” is available now. Profits from the sale of the album from today forward will be donated to Grimmett's medical costs. Visit HERE to order.

