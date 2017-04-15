NEWS UPDATE - New album from MARK SLAUGHTER

Slaughter frontman Mark Slaughter to release his new solo album "Halfway There" in Japan via Universal Music on May 10, 2017 and in Europe and the USA via EMP Label Group on May 26, 2017. (Press Release via Rock n Growl Promotions).





Says Slaughter: "We have been dropping hints for a while, but it is official. I have signed a deal with EMP Label Group, the record label owned by my good friend David Ellefson of Megadeth, who will release my new solo record Halfway There on May 26th in the US and Europe!! I'm so proud of this record, and can't wait for everyone to hear it!"

If you pre-order "Halfway There" on CD or limited-edition vinyl LP on empmerch.com, you will get a free immediate download of the song"Hey You". Also, the first 200 pre-orders will be signed. You can pre-order the album - http://empmerch.com/?submit=&s=Mark+Slaughter&post_type=product

Tracklist:

1. HEY YOU

2. DEVOTED

3. SUPERNATURAL

4. HALFWAY THERE

5. FOREVERMORE

6. CONSPIRACY

7. RECKLESS

8. DISPOSABLE

9. TURN IT

10. NOT HERE

www.facebook.com/markslaughterofficial