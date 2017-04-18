NEWS UPDATE - Debut Album from A KILLER'S CONFESSION

A Killer’s Confession, the new band led by former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis is set to release it’s debut album April 28th via EMP Label Group, the label founded by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. (Press release from New Ocean Media)

“Unbroken” was produced by Reavis and the song “A Killer’s Confession” was co-produced with Thom Hazaert, with Engineer/Mixer Richard Easterling (American Head Charge, Doll Skin, Emperors and Elephants) at Richmond, KY’s Third Sky Studio.

A Killer’s Confession consists of Waylon Reavis (vocals),Jon Dale (drums), JP Cross (bass), Matt Trumpy (guitar), and Paul Elliott (guitar).

“I am so proud of this project, and being able to come back with an absolutely KILLER record, with KILLER musicians”states Reavis. “Anyone who has been a fan of anything I have done previously, is absolutely going to be ﬂoored by AKC.”

On signing to EMP Reavis had this to say. “I am so thankful to Thom and David for believing in me and getting behind this project the way they have. I have been watching everything they’ve done the last year, and I am so proud and excited to be part of the EMP family.”

Reavis was co-vocalist for Mushroomhead from 2004 to 2015, and appears on the albums Savior Sorrow (2006), Beautiful Stories for Ugly Children (2010), and The Righteous & The Butterﬂy (2014), as well as other projects including Tenafly Viper, which also featured former Chimaira bassist Jim LaMarca.





A KILLER'S CONFESSION - Unbroken "track listing":

Awakening

Spawn of 7

Rebirth

A Killer's Confession (featuring Brian Head Welch of KORN)

1080P

Final Breath

L.O.L. (Life of the Lost)

Reason

Sympathy (featuring Kimberly Freeman of ONE EYED DOLL)

I will define (with Dead By Wednesday)

Judas Kiss (with Revillusion)

Letting Go (with Amerakin Overdose)

Purification (with HEX)





