NEWS UPDATE - SKARLETT RIOT to Release New Album "REGENERATE" 27th October

Skarlett Riot vocalist Skarlett was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show last May following the release of their EP “Sentience”. That EP had marked a move to a heavier sound and that continues with the release of their new album “Regenerate” on 27th October. The album is their first release since signing with Despotz Records. Pre-orders will be available from next week.

More info at https://www.facebook.com/skarlettriotuk/

Check out the May 2016 interview with Skarlett here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2609-ni-rocks-interview-with-skarlett-from-skarlett-riot.html

After the success of their ‘Sentience’ EP, hard-hitting UK quartet Skarlett Riot soon began to attract interest from far and wide. Signing deals with TKO Agency and The Artery Foundation management were just the beginning for this highly rated act – soon they had signed a world-wide record deal with the pro-active and forward thinking Swedish label Despotz Records.

With the ink still drying on their contracts the four-piece, led by the unique and passionate vocals of Skarlett, headed back in to the studio to begin work on their hugely anticipated second album.

The new material is harder, heavier, faster but still driven by the anthemic hooks that have kept this band at the forefront of the UK modern metal scene.

The band have constantly developed and honed their craft; and the band are in comfortable in their darker and heavier guise, with elements of Asking Alexandria, In This Moment and Bullet for My Valentine shining through; opening up all new possibilities for the band.

The result is the amazing new album – ‘Regenerate’.

Whereas their peers are all seemingly heading towards a lighter direction, Skarlett Riot are embracing the anger and aggression of the modern world and challenging it into some of their most challenging material to date.

The commanding voice of Skarlett has taken on a bolder and more forceful presence, whilst the guitars of Danny are razor sharp and incisive, giving the rhythm section of Luke and Martin the room to progress and expand into a taut, almost hostile driving force, as the first single ‘Break’ ably demonstrates!

The regeneration is complete – Skarlett Riot are back!

Track list:

1. Break

2. Closer

3. Stand Alone

4. What Lies Beneath

5. Calling

6. Affliction

7. Outcast

8. Paralyzed

9. The Storm

10. Warrior

Skarlett - Lead Vocals/Guitars

Danny - Guitars/Backing Vocals

Martin Shepherd - Bass/Backing Vocals

Luke - Drums

Skarlett Riot live

September 2nd – Macmillan Fest, Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

November 10th – Bedford, Esquires (with Toseland)

November 12th – Oxford, Academy 2 (with Toseland)

November 14th – York, Fibbers (with Toseland)