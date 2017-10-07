NEWS UPDATE - New Single from HARDCORE SUPERSTAR

Swedish rockers Hardcore Superstar return to Belfast and Dublin at the end of October during their tour with Fozzy. They were last here in 2013 supporting Buckcherry. The tour coincides with the release of a new single ahead of a new album in spring 2018. The single “Have Mercy On Me” is released on October 27th, via GAIN Music Entertainment. More details below in the press release from Duff Press.

Taken from the forthcoming studio album, scheduled for release in spring 2018, “Have Mercy On Me” is the perfect sample of the classic Hardcore Superstar brand: loud, aggressive and hard hitting sound with big drums and an even bigger chorus. The single is destined to quickly become both a fan favorite and a regular part of their explosive live show.

“Have Mercy On Me” will be available on all digital platforms on Friday the 27th of October and as an exclusive, limited edition 12” vinyl single. The B-Side on the vinyl single will be a demo from the writing sessions for the new album “You Can´t Kill My Rock N’ Roll”.

“Have Mercy On Me” will be released to coincide with the band’s forthcoming co-headline UK/European tour with Fozzy.

Since their first album in 1998 Hardcore Superstar have crossed the globe multiple times sharing stages with rock and metal royalty including AC/DC, Aerosmith, Kiss, Motörhead etc. and have played at the world’s biggest and most prestigious festivals such as Wacken, Download, Loudpark, and SwedenRock to name just a few.

With 9 studio albums they have completed 9 World Tours covering everywhere from Australia to Canada, Mexico to Russia and Japan to Norway. It´s been a hell of a ride but this is just the start as the band are hungrier than ever!

Tour Dates with Fozzy, Madame Mayhem, The Last Band

OCT 27, O2 Academy, Birmingham

OCT 28, Tivoli Theatre, Dublin (IRELAND)

OCT 29, The Limelight 2, Belfast

OCT 31, The Live Rooms, Chester

NOV 01, Club Academy, Manchester

NOV 02, O2 Academy Islington, London

NOV 03, Corporation, Sheffield

NOV 04, The Garage, Glasgow