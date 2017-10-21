NEWS UPDATE - SKARLETT RIOT Release New Single "WARRIOR"

‘Warrior’ is the anthemic new single from acclaimed UK act Skarlett Riot. Taken from their upcoming second album ‘Regenerate’. The single was released on 20th October with the album being released on 27th October. ‘Warrior’ is an impassioned and brave anthem, written from Skarlett’s personal experiences.

She explains; ‘Warrior was written as an uplifting message to fans and anyone listening that no matter what life throws at you, no matter how hard times get, you’ll get through it, you’ll come out stronger in the end. The lyrics were written about my personal experience of being bullied at school from a young age, and how small and unimportant that made me feel at the time. I want people to know they're not alone and when they listen to this song I want them to feel braver and stronger.’ Skarlett x

Skarlett was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in May 2016 following the release of the EP “Sentience” - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2609-ni-rocks-interview-with-skarlett-from-skarlett-riot.html

After the success of their ‘Sentience’ EP, hard-hitting UK quartet Skarlett Riot soon began to attract interest from far and wide. Signing deals with TKO Agency and The Artery Foundation management were just the beginning for this highly rated act – soon they had signed a world-wide record deal with the pro-active and forward thinking Swedish label Despotz Records.

With the ink still drying on their contracts the four-piece, led by the unique and passionate vocals of Skarlett, headed back in to the studio to begin work on their hugely anticipated second album.





The new material is harder, heavier, faster but still driven by the anthemic hooks that have kept this band at the forefront of the UK modern metal scene.

The band have constantly developed and honed their craft; and the band are in comfortable in their darker and heavier guise, with elements of Asking Alexandria, In This Moment and Bullet for My Valentine shining through; opening up all new possibilities for the band.

The result is the amazing new album – ‘Regenerate’.

Whereas their peers are all seemingly heading towards a lighter direction, Skarlett Riot are embracing the anger and aggression of the modern world and challenging it into some of their most challenging material to date.

The commanding voice of Skarlett has taken on a bolder and more forceful presence, whilst the guitars of Danny are razor sharp and incisive, giving the rhythm section of Luke and Martin the room to progress and expand into a taut, almost hostile driving force, as the first single ‘Break’ ably demonstrates!

The regeneration is complete – Skarlett Riot are back!

Skarlett - Lead Vocals/Guitars

Danny - Guitars/Backing Vocals

Martin - Bass/Backing Vocals

Luke – Drums

Catch Skarlett Riot live

With Toseland

November 10th – Bedford, Esquires

November 12th – Oxford, Academy 2

November 14th – York, Fibbers

November 15th – Stoke, Sugarmill

With Santa Cruz

December 5th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

December 6th - Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

December 7th – Grimsby, Yardbirds

December 8th – Sheffield, Corporation

December 9th – Birmingham, Flapper

December 10th – Glasgow, Cathouse

December 12th – Manchester, Academy 3

December 13th – London, The Underworld

December 14th – Chester, Live Rooms

December 15th – Swansea, Sin City

December 16th – Bournemouth, Anvil