Home
On Demand Player
News
Local Rock News
General Rock News
RRNI Updates
Reviews
Gig Reviews
New Releases Review
Interviews
Hosts
NI Rocks A-Z
Balatty
Davy Warren
Ni Rocks (Friday Rock Show)
David Mccallum (Under The Surface)
Blogs
Belfast Metalheads Reunited
STAGE TIMES for BEL-AOR ROCKS Festival May 2025
Published: Monday, 19 May 2025 21:11
|
Written by NI Rocks
|
Print
| Hits: 8
The long-awaited BEL-AOR ROCKS Festival takes place in the Mandela Hall in Belfast this coming weekend.
Final tickets can be purchased here -
https://belaor.com/
Stage times are listed in the poster –
Link to previous press release
https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/local-rock-news/3925-more-artists-announced-for-bel-aor-rocks-festival-in-may-2025
Next
Account Login
Username
Password
Remember Me
Log in
Forgot your username?
Forgot your password?
Most Read Articles
NI ROCKS Interview with RYAN ROXIE of CASABLANCA/ROXIE 77/ALICE COOPER BAND
NI ROCKS Interview with NITA STRAUSS (ALICE COOPER BAND)
NI ROCKS Interview with BOB CATLEY from MAGNUM
NI ROCKS Interview with GRAHAM BONNET
NI ROCKS interview with CLIFFORD HOAD from KINGS OF THE SUN
NI ROCKS Interview with MIXI & DECKER from STITCHED UP HEART
ROCK RADIO NI Interview With RICHIE SAMBORA
NI ROCKS Interview with PAT MCMANUS
NI ROCKS interview with MR BIG frontman ERIC MARTIN
NI ROCKS Interview with JERRY GASKILL (King's X)
NI ROCKS Interview with PETE GODFREY from BLOOD RED SAINTS
NI ROCKS Interview with MICHAEL SWEET from STRYPER
NI ROCKS Interview with JIZZY PEARL
NI ROCKS Interview with MAT SINNER (Primal Fear, Sinner etc)
NI ROCKS Interview with CRAIG GOLDY (Dio, Resurrection Kings etc)
NI ROCKS Interview with BRIAN TATLER of DIAMOND HEAD
NI ROCKS interview with the SCREAMING EAGLES (June 2013)
NI ROCKS Interview with TRACII GUNS
NI ROCKS Interview with NICK & MARCUS from VEGA
NI ROCKS Interview with DAVE MENIKETTI of Y&T