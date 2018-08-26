FRIDAY NI ROCKS SHOW - 8 Years and 400 Shows

Sunday, 26 August 2018 04:54 | Written by NI ROCKS | PDF | Print | E-mail

This week marks the 8th anniversary of the first Friday NI Rocks Show on 27th August 2010 and also the 400th Show. I’ve missed a few weeks over the years, normally for technical reasons, otherwise it would have been 416 shows! The NI Rocks A-Z Show started a few months earlier and is on show number 428.

As I keep a record of the playlists for all the shows, I thought I’d have a look at what has been played on the Friday NI Rocks Show over the past 400 shows. I’ve featured 2,793 different tracks by 1,024 different artists and in total have played 5,760 tracks. There have also been 87 guest interviews that I’ve recorded and broadcast and quite a few promo features.

Looking in detail at the artists and tracks featured on the Show, the emphasis on local music is very clear.

 

 

 

Of the 1,024 artists there are 68 who I’ve played 20 times or more on the Show. The 25 most played of those are:

1) Trucker Diablo                 120

2) Million Dollar Reload        108

3) Stormzone                      107

4) Tesla                              105

5) Screaming Eagles            97

6) The Answer                     95

7) Iron Maiden                    69

8) Black Stone Cherry          62

9) Baleful Creed                  61

10) Gasoline Outlaws            59

11) Kobra and the Lotus        58

12) Thunder                         57

13) Whitesnake                    57

14) Blackfoot                       53

15) Tygers of Pan Tang   46

16) Kings of the Sun             44

17) Blackwater Conspiracy    43

18) Swanee River                 40

19) Great White                    40

20) Y&T                                39

21) Ozzy Osbourne               38

22) A Little Bitter                  37

23) Buckcherry                     37

24) The Quireboys                37

25) Triggerman                     37

 

Other local bands to have been played 20 times or more are Ajenda (27), Black Freeway (25), Glyder (20), Last Known Addiction (21), Maverick (33), No Hot Ashes (21), the Pat McManus Band (23), Safire (24), Sinocence (30), Sweet Taste (34), The Red Velvetines (20) and Worldsend (28).

 


There are 26 tracks that have been played 10 times or more over the past 8 years.


Blackwater Conspiracy    Hanging Tree                            18

Screaming Eagles           Vampire                                   17

A Little Bitter                 Fallen                                       16

Baleful Creed                 Autumn Leaves                         15

Gasoline Outlaws           Breathe Again                           15

Safire                           Heartbreaker                             15

Black Freeway               Sleeping with the Enemy            14

Million Dollar Reload       Bullets in the Sky                      13

Whitesnake                   Child of Babylon                        13

Screaming Eagles          Screaming Eagles                      12

Tesla                             Modern Day Cowboy                  12

Worldsend                     Little Revolution                        12

Baleful Creed                 Her Promise                    11

Million Dollar Reload       Broken                                     11

Million Dollar Reload       Tattoos & Dirty Girls                  11

Screaming Eagles          Rock n Roll Soul                        11

Screaming Eagles          Save Me                                   11

Triggerman                    Hail to the River Gods               11

Ajenda                          Drinking Games                        10

Blackfoot                       Diary of a Working Man             10

Dave Rude Band            Own The Night                          10

Million Dollar Reload       Smoke ‘n’ Mirrors                      10

Sinocence                     Long Way Down                        10

Stormzone                    Jester’s Laughter                       10

Sweet Taste          Get Your Groove On                  10

Tesla                             Freedom Slaves                        10

 


 

Ø

 

 

 

Last Updated (Sunday, 26 August 2018 15:02)

 
Account Login



Most Read Articles
RRNI Facebook

Copyright © 2009 Rock Radio NI All Rights Reserved.