FRIDAY NI ROCKS SHOW - 8 Years and 400 Shows
This week marks the 8th anniversary of the first Friday NI Rocks Show on 27th August 2010 and also the 400th Show. I’ve missed a few weeks over the years, normally for technical reasons, otherwise it would have been 416 shows! The NI Rocks A-Z Show started a few months earlier and is on show number 428.
As I keep a record of the playlists for all the shows, I thought I’d have a look at what has been played on the Friday NI Rocks Show over the past 400 shows. I’ve featured 2,793 different tracks by 1,024 different artists and in total have played 5,760 tracks. There have also been 87 guest interviews that I’ve recorded and broadcast and quite a few promo features.
Looking in detail at the artists and tracks featured on the Show, the emphasis on local music is very clear.
Of the 1,024 artists there are 68 who I’ve played 20 times or more on the Show. The 25 most played of those are:
1) Trucker Diablo 120
2) Million Dollar Reload 108
3) Stormzone 107
4) Tesla 105
5) Screaming Eagles 97
6) The Answer 95
7) Iron Maiden 69
8) Black Stone Cherry 62
9) Baleful Creed 61
10) Gasoline Outlaws 59
11) Kobra and the Lotus 58
12) Thunder 57
13) Whitesnake 57
14) Blackfoot 53
15) Tygers of Pan Tang 46
16) Kings of the Sun 44
17) Blackwater Conspiracy 43
18) Swanee River 40
19) Great White 40
20) Y&T 39
21) Ozzy Osbourne 38
22) A Little Bitter 37
23) Buckcherry 37
24) The Quireboys 37
25) Triggerman 37
Other local bands to have been played 20 times or more are Ajenda (27), Black Freeway (25), Glyder (20), Last Known Addiction (21), Maverick (33), No Hot Ashes (21), the Pat McManus Band (23), Safire (24), Sinocence (30), Sweet Taste (34), The Red Velvetines (20) and Worldsend (28).
There are 26 tracks that have been played 10 times or more over the past 8 years.
Blackwater Conspiracy Hanging Tree 18
Screaming Eagles Vampire 17
A Little Bitter Fallen 16
Baleful Creed Autumn Leaves 15
Gasoline Outlaws Breathe Again 15
Safire Heartbreaker 15
Black Freeway Sleeping with the Enemy 14
Million Dollar Reload Bullets in the Sky 13
Whitesnake Child of Babylon 13
Screaming Eagles Screaming Eagles 12
Tesla Modern Day Cowboy 12
Worldsend Little Revolution 12
Baleful Creed Her Promise 11
Million Dollar Reload Broken 11
Million Dollar Reload Tattoos & Dirty Girls 11
Screaming Eagles Rock n Roll Soul 11
Screaming Eagles Save Me 11
Triggerman Hail to the River Gods 11
Ajenda Drinking Games 10
Blackfoot Diary of a Working Man 10
Dave Rude Band Own The Night 10
Million Dollar Reload Smoke ‘n’ Mirrors 10
Sinocence Long Way Down 10
Stormzone Jester’s Laughter 10
Sweet Taste Get Your Groove On 10
Tesla Freedom Slaves 10
