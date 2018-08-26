FRIDAY NI ROCKS SHOW - 8 Years and 400 Shows

This week marks the 8th anniversary of the first Friday NI Rocks Show on 27th August 2010 and also the 400th Show. I’ve missed a few weeks over the years, normally for technical reasons, otherwise it would have been 416 shows! The NI Rocks A-Z Show started a few months earlier and is on show number 428.

As I keep a record of the playlists for all the shows, I thought I’d have a look at what has been played on the Friday NI Rocks Show over the past 400 shows. I’ve featured 2,793 different tracks by 1,024 different artists and in total have played 5,760 tracks. There have also been 87 guest interviews that I’ve recorded and broadcast and quite a few promo features.

Looking in detail at the artists and tracks featured on the Show, the emphasis on local music is very clear.

Of the 1,024 artists there are 68 who I’ve played 20 times or more on the Show. The 25 most played of those are:

1) Trucker Diablo 120

2) Million Dollar Reload 108

3) Stormzone 107

4) Tesla 105

5) Screaming Eagles 97

6) The Answer 95

7) Iron Maiden 69

8) Black Stone Cherry 62

9) Baleful Creed 61

10) Gasoline Outlaws 59

11) Kobra and the Lotus 58

12) Thunder 57

13) Whitesnake 57

14) Blackfoot 53

15) Tygers of Pan Tang 46

16) Kings of the Sun 44

17) Blackwater Conspiracy 43

18) Swanee River 40

19) Great White 40

20) Y&T 39

21) Ozzy Osbourne 38

22) A Little Bitter 37

23) Buckcherry 37

24) The Quireboys 37

25) Triggerman 37

Other local bands to have been played 20 times or more are Ajenda (27), Black Freeway (25), Glyder (20), Last Known Addiction (21), Maverick (33), No Hot Ashes (21), the Pat McManus Band (23), Safire (24), Sinocence (30), Sweet Taste (34), The Red Velvetines (20) and Worldsend (28).





There are 26 tracks that have been played 10 times or more over the past 8 years.





Blackwater Conspiracy Hanging Tree 18

Screaming Eagles Vampire 17

A Little Bitter Fallen 16

Baleful Creed Autumn Leaves 15

Gasoline Outlaws Breathe Again 15

Safire Heartbreaker 15

Black Freeway Sleeping with the Enemy 14

Million Dollar Reload Bullets in the Sky 13

Whitesnake Child of Babylon 13

Screaming Eagles Screaming Eagles 12

Tesla Modern Day Cowboy 12

Worldsend Little Revolution 12

Baleful Creed Her Promise 11

Million Dollar Reload Broken 11

Million Dollar Reload Tattoos & Dirty Girls 11

Screaming Eagles Rock n Roll Soul 11

Screaming Eagles Save Me 11

Triggerman Hail to the River Gods 11

Ajenda Drinking Games 10

Blackfoot Diary of a Working Man 10

Dave Rude Band Own The Night 10

Million Dollar Reload Smoke ‘n’ Mirrors 10

Sinocence Long Way Down 10

Stormzone Jester’s Laughter 10

Sweet Taste Get Your Groove On 10

Tesla Freedom Slaves 10





Ø