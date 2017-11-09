LIVE VIDEOS - Y&T Perform Meniketti Solo Tracks in Belfast

Thursday, 09 November 2017 23:11 | Written by NI ROCKS | PDF | Print | E-mail

Y & T played Limelight 1 in Belfast on 8th November 2017, returning to a venue they’ve played in several times in recent years. During this UK tour the band have been playing a couple of tracks from Dave Meniketti’s solo album “Meniketti” – “Lay Me Down” and “Storm”.


The album was released in 2002 and the tracks haven’t been played live in some time until this year. When Dave Meniketti was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2014 we had talked about the solo albums and the possibility of a Meniketti tour. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1605-ni-rocks-interview-with-dave-meniketti-of-yat.html

 

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

 

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

 
Account Login



Most Read Articles
RRNI Facebook

Copyright © 2009 Rock Radio NI All Rights Reserved.