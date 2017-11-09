LIVE VIDEOS - Y&T Perform Meniketti Solo Tracks in Belfast

Y & T played Limelight 1 in Belfast on 8th November 2017, returning to a venue they’ve played in several times in recent years. During this UK tour the band have been playing a couple of tracks from Dave Meniketti’s solo album “Meniketti” – “Lay Me Down” and “Storm”.

The album was released in 2002 and the tracks haven’t been played live in some time until this year. When Dave Meniketti was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2014 we had talked about the solo albums and the possibility of a Meniketti tour. http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1605-ni-rocks-interview-with-dave-meniketti-of-yat.html

