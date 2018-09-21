NI ROCKS VIDEOS - Rare Performance of "Takes My Life" by HALESTORM

Friday, 21 September 2018 22:46 | Written by NI ROCKS | PDF | Print | E-mail

Halestorm performed in The Telegraph Building in Belfast on 20th September. On this tour, to support the release of the album "Vicious", they’ve been mixing the set-lists up and including one rarely performed track each night. At the Belfast show we experienced a great performance of the track “Takes My Life” which has only ever been released on the live EP “One And Done” in 2006. I managed to get a recording of that track as well as two others - "I Am The Fire" from the album "Into The Wild Life" and "Killing Ourselves To Live" from the new album.

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site


Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site


Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

 
Account Login



Most Read Articles
RRNI Facebook

Copyright © 2009 Rock Radio NI All Rights Reserved.