NI ROCKS VIDEOS - Rare Performance of "Takes My Life" by HALESTORM

Halestorm performed in The Telegraph Building in Belfast on 20th September. On this tour, to support the release of the album "Vicious", they’ve been mixing the set-lists up and including one rarely performed track each night. At the Belfast show we experienced a great performance of the track “Takes My Life” which has only ever been released on the live EP “One And Done” in 2006. I managed to get a recording of that track as well as two others - "I Am The Fire" from the album "Into The Wild Life" and "Killing Ourselves To Live" from the new album.

