NI ROCKS Recommends "Stand Up, Forward, March!" by SISTER

“Stand Up, Forward, March!” is the third album from Swedish band Sister and it was released on 25th November by Metal Blade Records. I have to admit that a few of the tracks are just a little too punk/sleaze for my own tastes – perhaps too aggressive might be a better description? But there is certainly enough that I do like to make it worthy of a recommendation. And musical tastes being varied, the tracks that don’t tick the box for me are probably the ones that others will rave about. I played the track “Carved In Stone” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 18th November.

Sister formed in Stockholm back in 2006 and released a few EPs before signing with Metal Blade Records to release the albums “Hated” in 2011 and “Disguised Vultures” in 2014. The band has toured widely across Europe; supporting bands such as U.D.O., Hardcore Superstar and Skid Row, and performing at major festivals.





Sister are Jamie Anderson on vocals, Martin Sweet on bass, Tim Tweak on guitar and Cari Crow on drums. Check out the band’s website for more info - http://www.sisterofficial.com/

There are 11 tracks on the album which was recorded in Upplands Vaasby in Sweden with producer Jona Tee (from the band H.E.A.T.). My favourite tracks would be “Destination Dust”, “Carved In Stone”, “Trail of Destruction”, “Unbeliever” and “Dead Man’s Dirt”.





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



