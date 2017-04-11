NI ROCKS Recommends "Monumentum" by ECLIPSE

Swedish band Eclipse released their latest album, “Monumentum”, through Frontiers Records on 24th March. This is their sixth album since founding in 1999 and the first since “Armageddonize” in February 2015. It continues in the same vein as the previous album with the tracks veering toward the heavier end of the melodic rock genre – which is fine with me. I’ll be including “Vertigo”, the opening track from the new album, on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 14th April.





Eclipse are Erik Mårtensson on lead vocals and guitars, Magnus Henriksson on guitars, Philip Crusner on drums and Magnus Ulfstedt on bass.





The band followed the release of “Armageddonize” with an extensive world tour before Mårtensson and Henriksson began writing for the new album, which they’re calling the best they have released. I would definitely agree with that assessment!

There are 11 great tracks on the album and if pushed to pick favourites I’d go with “Vertigo”, “Never Look Back”, “Killing Me”, “The Downfall of Eden”, “Hurt”, “Born to Lead” and “Black Rain”.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.





