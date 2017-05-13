NI ROCKS Recommends "Prevail I" by KOBRA AND THE LOTUS

Canadian band Kobra and the Lotus released their new album “Prevail 1” through Napalm Records on 12th May. I’ve been a fan of the band since the release of their self-titled album in 2012 and when they announced a PledgeMusic campaign in late 2015 for the record that was to become “Prevail I” and “Prevail II”, I was quick to get on board. Kobra and the Lotus subsequently signed with Napalm and over the past few months a number of tracks from the album have been released and all have featured prominently on the NI Rocks Shows. Most recently “You Don’t Know” on the Friday NI Rocks Show for 5th May and “Gotham” on 12th May. I’ve been waiting about 18 months for this release and it definitely lives up to expectations!

I’ve been following Kobra and the Lotus since I heard they were supporting Buckcherry at a gig we were going to in Glasgow in 2012. I’d really liked what I heard when checking out the band ahead of the gig and thought that they put on a great show that night. After managing to grab a quick chat with singer Kobra Paige at the merch stall we arranged to do an interview by e-mail and this was posted on the RRNI website in January 2013 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1147-ni-rocks-interview-with-kobra-and-the-lotus.html

Kobra and the Lotus formed back in 2009 and released their debut album “Out of the Pit” independently the following year. The band’s big break came with the release of the second, self-titled album after Gene Simmons (Simmons Records) and Universal Music had signed the band. The third album “High Priestess” followed in 2014, along with a tour supporting Kiss and Def Leppard in North America. After Kobra Paige recovered from an illness, the EP “Words of the Prophets” was released in 2015. It features 5 covers of tracks by famous Canadian bands.





It was decided that “Prevail” would be released in two parts and the second part should follow soon. The first part features 10 tracks including “Gotham” “TriggerPulse” and “You Don’t Know” which had been released as singles.





Kobra and the Lotus are Kobra Paige on vocals, Jasio Kulakowski on guitar, Brad Kennedy on bass and Marcus Lee on drums. Check out the band’s website for more info and all the social media links - http://kobraandthelotus.com/





