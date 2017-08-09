NI ROCKS Recommends "Rhapsodies in Black" by EXIT EDEN

“Rhapsodies in Black” by Exit Eden was released through Napalm Records on 4th August. I posted an article about the upcoming release a few weeks ago as the band and album concepts grabbed my attention for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the band Exit Eden is fronted by four female rock singers, including the amazing Amanda Somerville. Secondly, the album “Rhapsodies in Black” consists of cover versions of 11 popular tracks. I played “Unfaithful” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 21st July and “Impossible” on 28th July whilst “Incomplete” is on the Show this week.

The most recognised name in Exit Eden is that of Amanda Somerville; known for her own band Trillium, her collaboration with Michael Kiske in Kiske Somerville and her involvement with bands such as Avantasia, Epica and Kamelot. The others are German-American Anna Brunner, Brazilian Marina La Torraca from the band Phantom Elite who has also performed with Avantasia and French singer Clémentine Delauney from Visions of Atlantis who has also worked with Serenity, Melted Space and Kai Hansen. The press release I posted back in June give a fully bio for each singer - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/news/general-rock-news/3144-news-update-exit-eden-announces-debut-album-qrhapsodies-in-black.html





Probably like a lot of rock fans of my age, I’m not very aware of what has been popular in the charts for about 20 years or more and haven’t listened to mainstream radio for about the same time! There are 11 tracks on the album and I was able to recognise five; including three from the 80’s – “Heaven” by Bryan Adams, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Fade To Grey” by Visage. The former two tracks are the only original versions that could even loosely be labelled as rock tracks. From the 90’s I recognised Madonna’s “Frozen” and finally Adele’s 007 theme “Skyfall”.





The other 6 tracks cover versions are of “Question of Time” by Depeche Mode, “Unfaithful” by Rihanna, “Incomplete” by The Backstreet Boys, “Impossible” by Shontelle (and later James Arthur apparently), “Firework” by Katy Perry and “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga.

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

All the tracks are delivered excellently and where I know the originals, certainly, at a minimum, do them justice or improve on them. Powerful rock versions of any “pop” songs are surely an improvement!





Amanda Somerville was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in May 2015 – http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1974-ni-rocks-interview-with-amanda-somerville.html

Check out the Exit Eden Facebook page for more info - https://www.facebook.com/ExitEdenMusic/

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

Check out NI Rocks on Facebook – www.facebook.com/NIRocks or Twitter - www.twitter.com/NIrelandRocks

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site