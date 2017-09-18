NI ROCKS Recommends "The Rise of Starlit Fires" by FORCE MAJEURE

“The Rise of Starlit Fires” is the third album from Finnish power metal band Force Majeure and it was released on 8th September via Mighty Music. It’s the band’s first release with new singer Marcus Lång who delivers some outstanding vocal performances. The power metal genre is one of those that can be a little hit or miss for me personally; but “The Rise of Starlit Fires” ticks quite a few boxes and power metal fans are sure to revel in it.

Force Majeure got going properly in 2001 and the band released its debut album “Frozen Chambers” in 2008; followed by “Saints of Sulphur” in 2011. The first album had done well on the domestic market and established the band, allowing them to tour outside of Finland after the second album was released.





Lång joined the band in 2014; teaming up with founding members and guitarists Eemeli Ojanen and Jussi Reuhkala, as well as bass player Tuomas Väänänen and drummer Jaakko Nylund.

There are only 8 tracks on the album, but it runs to 45 minutes. My favourites would probably be “Blessed By The Wolves”, “The Great Starfall” and “The Darkening”.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI .





