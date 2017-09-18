NI ROCKS Recommends "Skeletons In The Closet" by BOB KULICK

Most people will have heard of Grammy-award winning guitarist Bob Kulick, but many, like me, won’t have realised that he has now been releasing records for over 50 years. To mark that achievement he has released his first solo album! “Skeletons In The Closet” was released on 15th September by Vanity Music Group and features 4 new songs, a cover of “Goldfinger” and 5 songs from his past. It also features a wealth of guest appearances. I played the title track on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 8th September.

Bob Kulick’s first album appearance was at the age of 16 in 1966. Since then he has played with Kiss (though never a member of the band), Meat Loaf, Lou Reed, W.A.S.P. and many more. In 2015 he started writing new music for his first solo release and decided to add a retrospective feel to the album with some of his favourite songs.

A cover of “Goldfinger” appears in the first half of the album along with new tracks “Rich Man”, “Not Before You”, “London” and “Player”. The album concludes with two tracks from Murderer’s Row (“India” and “Skeletons in the Closet”), two from Skull (“Guitar Commandos” and “Eyes of a Stranger”) plus the previously unreleased track “Can’t Stop The Rock” which was written, produced and recorded with David Eisley at the same time as the Sponge Bob song “Sweet Victory”!





There are numerous guest appearances including brother Bruce Kulick from Kiss on both guitar and bass. Others include vocalists Andrew Freeman and Dee Snider, bass player Rudy Sarzo and drummers Vinnie Appice, Frankie Banali and Eric Singer.





About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



