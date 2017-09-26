NI ROCKS Recommends "Fighting for Everything" by TRUCKER DIABLO

“Fighting for Everything” is the excellent new album from local rockers Trucker Diablo. It was ‘released’ on 15th September after a Pledge Music campaign that I had contributed to and it can now be ordered via the band’s website. I played the title track on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd September and lead singer Tom Harte will be my guest on the Show soon when we’ll be playing some more tracks.

Almost all the recommendations that I post have two things in common – (1) they’ll usually relate to albums or EPs that have been sent to us, and (2) I like the tracks enough to include some on the NI Rocks Shows. Normally, I’ll not post recommendations for albums that I’ve bought myself, but sometimes I buy something so good that I need to post something about it! That’s the case with “Fighting for Everything”.





Trucker Diablo should need no introduction to anyone active on the local rock scene, but for those that don’t know the band!! They formed in 2008 and released their debut album “The Devil Rhythm” in 2012, followed by “Songs of Iron” in 2013 and “Rise Above The Noise” in 2015. Along the way they’ve played numerous UK rock festivals including Download, Hammerfest, Hard Rock Hell, Ramblin’ Man and Tennents Vital in Belfast when they opened for the Foo Fighters. They’ve also supported bands such as Black Stone Cherry, Thin Lizzy, Airbourne and most recently Thunder (in Belfast and Dublin).





Trucker Diablo are Tom Harte on guitar and lead vocals, Simon Haddock on guitar and vocals, Terry Crawford on drums and Jim McGurk on bass. Check out the band’s Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/TRUCKERDIABLO/

