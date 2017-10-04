NI ROCKS Recommends "Get Off Your Ass" by AUTOGRAPH

Autograph release the album “Get Off Your Ass” through EMP Label Group on 6th October. This is the first new studio album from the band since 2003; or perhaps since 1987, depending on how you look at it! Like many 80’s rock bands Autograph have gone through more than one re-generation over the last twenty years or so. This version of the band came together initially in 2013 and looks to be the real deal. They signed to EMP in July and “Get Off Your Ass” is released this week. The title track was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd September.

Autograph released three albums between 1984 and 1987. The debut album “Sign In Please” produced the band’s biggest hit “Turn Up The Radio” which has featured in quite a few films and games. Indeed several of the band’s tracks have been used in films over the years. The band supported many big names on tour including Mötley Crüe, Aerosmith, Van Halen, Whitesnake etc, but broke up in 1989.





Singer Steve Plunkett put out an album of previously unreleased Autograph tracks in 1997 (“Missing Pieces”). This was followed in 2003 by “More Missing Pieces” and the release of a new album called “Buzz” under the name ‘Autograph v2.02’. None of the other original members of the band were involved and Plunkett disbanded the new band in 2005.





In 2013 original band members Steve Lynch (lead guitar), Randy Rand (bass) and Keni Richards (drums) reunited. Plunkett declined an offer to join them and was replaced as singer by Simon Daniels. Original keyboard player Steven Isham had died in 2008 and he has not been replaced. Richards was replaced on drums by Marc Wieland in 2014. That line-up recorded the EP “Louder” in 2016 and the new album “Get Off Your Ass”. The new sound is slightly heavier than the 80’s tracks, though “Turn Up the Radio” does appear as a live bonus track.

Track listing: 1. Get Off Your Ass 2. Every Generation 3. All I Own 4. You Are Us, We Are You 5. Meet Me Halfway 6. I Lost My Mind In America 7. All Emotions 8. Watch It Now 9. Ready To Get Down 10. Turn Up The Radio (Live)

