NI ROCKS Recommends "Unstoppable" by THE RADIO SUN

Australian band The Radio Sun released their latest album “Unstoppable” via Pride & Joy Music on 20th October. The melodic hard rock band formed in 2012 and has released a new album every year since 2014. I played the track “You’ve Got The Touch” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th October.

The Radio Sun formed in 2012, with three of the initial members having been in the band Square One. The first tracks emerged in 2013 and the debut album “Wrong Things Right” was released in 2014. That was followed by “Heaven or Heartbreak” in 2015 and “Outside Looking In” the following year.

The Radio Sun are Jase Old on vocals, Steve Janevski on guitar, Anthony Wong on bass and Gilbert Annese on drums. The album also features a guest appearance from Andy Shanahan of the band Roxus on keyboards. Janevski is also a member of the band Black Majesty.





The band has toured the UK before and will be returning in March 2018 for the Hard Rock Hell AOR Fest. More UK and European dates are planned. Prior to that they have some shows in Japan this November – supported by Steve’s daughter Cassidy Paris.

There are 11 tracks on the album -

1. Heaven On Earth; 2. Only You; 3. You've Got the Touch; 4. Tonight's the Night; 5. Surrender Your Heart; 6. Dreams Should Last Forever; 7. Set the Night On Fire; 8. Why Must I; 9. Unstoppable; 10. Whenever You Want; 11. You're Everything To Me.

