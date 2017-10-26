NI ROCKS Recommends "Midnite City" by MIDNITE CITY

Midnite City is the new band formed earlier this year by Tigertailz frontman Rob Wylde, and they released their debut self-titled album on 20th October via the AOR Heaven label. The band’s music has been labelled as “timeless, melodic rock / hair metal” and that seems about right! The album is definitely worth checking out. I played the track “Summer of Our Lives” on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 13th October.

Rob Wylde joined Tigertailz in 2012 as a guitarist, before moving onto bass and then lead vocals in 2015. At the same time, he continued to front Teenage Casket Company, but at the end of 2016 the decision was made to wind down that band and Wylde focused on a new project. He worked with Pete Newdeck to write and produce three tracks to promote the new band, Midnite City, to the labels. James Martin from Vega recorded keyboards for the tracks which were mixed by Newdeck and then mastered by Harry Hess in Canada.





After being signed to AOR Heaven the band went to work on recording their debut album. The full band line-up now features Rob Wylde on lead vocals and guitar, Miles Meakin on lead guitar, Pete Newdeck on drums, Shawn Charvette on keyboards and Josh ‘Tabbie’ Williams on bass.

There are 11 tracks on the album -

1. We Belong; 2. Ghost Of My Old Friends; 3. Summer Of Our Lives; 4. Nothing’s Like Losing You; 5. Last Beat Of My Heart; 6. Everything You Meant To Me; 7. Can’t Wait For The Nights; 8. One Step Away; 9. I Just Can’t Take It; 10. Things She Said; 11. Think About You

Dim lights Embed Embed this video on your site

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



