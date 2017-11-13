NI ROCKS Recommends "Monstrocity" by MADAM X

Just 33 years after the release of their only other album, Madam X released their second album “Monstrocity” through the EMP Label Group on 3rd November. The band has a somewhat iconic status even though they were only active for about six years between 1982 and 1988 and only released one album. There can be little doubt that the involvement of Vixen drummer Roxy Petrucci adds somewhat to the status of the band – as does possibly, the brief involvement of a certain Sebastian Bach. I included the track "Resurrection" from the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 3rd November.

It’s very rare that band reunions actually involve all the original members of a band, but in the case of Madam X that is exactly what you have. The band was formed in the early 80’s by sisters Roxy and Maxine Petrucci, with the latter being the lead guitarist. They were joined by bass player Chris ‘Godzilla’ Doliber and singer Bret Kaiser. There had been some line-up changes in the band in the 80’s, with Kaiser leaving in 1985 and Roxy in 1986 before the band called it a day in 1988.





The band’s only album to date had been “We Reserve the Right” in 1984. A single called “High In High School” was also released – a version of this has been recorded for the new album. In 1985 Madam X made an appearance on the rock show “ECT” in the UK which I remember watching!





Madam X reunited in 2014 for the Sweden Rock Festival and discussions soon started about a new album. A connection with EMP was made in 2017 when the Petrucci sisters were working with Mark Slaughter on the ‘Aftershow’ project and the release of the single “Kilmister”. Mark Slaughter actually did some of the mixing for the new album, although most was done by the highly regarded Michael Wagener, who has worked in the past with Megadeth, Metallica, Skid Row, Ozzy etc.





There are 13 tracks on the album, including the excellent re-recording of “High in High School”. Definitely an album worth taking the time to check out!

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.



