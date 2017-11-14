NI ROCKS Recommends "The Key To The World" by SECRET RULE

“The Key To The World” is the third album from Italian band Secret Rule and it was released on 10th November via Pride & Joy Music. This is also the third time I’ve posted a recommendation for their albums! Secret Rule are a symphonic metal band formed in 2014 and fronted by Angela Di Vincenzo. I’ve featured tracks by the band on the NI Rocks Shows many times, including most recently "The Song of the Universe" from the new album on 27th October.

There have been a few line-up changes in the band since 2014, but the constant factors are Di Vincenzo on vocals and Andy Menario on lead guitar. The debut album “Transposed Emotions” was released through Rocksector Records in 2015 and the follow-up “Machination” was released in 2016 via Scarlet Records. The second album featured a number of guest appearances – detailed in the recommendation –

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/1803-ni-rocks-recommends-qtransposed-emotionsq-by-secret-rule.html

http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/back-stage/music-reviews/2692-ni-rocks-recommends-qmachinationq-by-secret-rule.html

Secret Rule have toured extensively across Europe in support of the previous albums and have opened for bands such as Delain and Blaze Bayley. Within the next week (16th – 18th Nov) they are supporting Kobra and the Lotus at three gigs in Italy and then in December support Xandria for three shows. They’re scheduled to play Hatfield on 31st March and Birmingham on 1st April and then make an appearance at the SOS Festival in Manchester in July.

The band line-up features Di Vincenzo on vocals, Menario on lead guitar, Michel Raspanti on bass and Nicola Corrente on drums. In addition Henrik Klingenberg from Sonata Arctica is a guest on the album, playing keyboards. There are other guest appearances from singers Henning Basse (Firewind) and Ailyn Giménez (ex Sirenia) on the tracks “Twin Flames” and “Imaginary World” respectively.





For more info check out http://www.secretrule.it/

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.

