NI ROCKS Recommends "Licence 2 Rock" by LICENCE

“Licence 2 Rock” is the debut album from German band Licence and it was released by Metalapolis Records on 27th October. There’s not really that much information about the band on the press release or online, but they formed in 2014 and are centred around a father and daughter on guitar and vocals respectively. I included the track “Don’t Touch The Light” on the Friday NI Rocks Show this week.

Guitarist Steam Thiess formed Licence in 2014 and recruited his daughter Jacky Coke as the singer before adding Pappe on bass and Sammy Sin on drums! The band has played some local shows and festivals and hopes to expand their reach with the release of “Licence 2 Rock”.

There are 11 tracks on the album, including the intro and it has a distinctive 80’s feel – without being dated or clichéd.





Find out more at https://www.licence-band.com/

