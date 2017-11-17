NI ROCKS Recommends "Late Bloomer" by BLACK PAISLEY

Swedish band Black Paisley released their debut album “Late Bloomer” on the Pride & Joy Music label on 27th October. The album has been a few years in the making, with recording commencing in 2014, but the final product is worth checking out. The opening track “Run Run Run” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th November.

Black Paisley formed in 2014 as a spin-off from a covers band called StephMetal that was well known in Sweden and which had toured in the UK and Europe. The decision was taken to record and release their own material and the name Black Paisley was chosen as it was the name of Richie Sambora’s signature Fender guitar.

Black Paisley are Stefan Blomqvist on vocals and lead guitar, Ulf Hedin on guitar, Jan Emanuelsson on bass, Robert Wirensjö on keyboards and Robert Karaszi or Mikael Kerslow on drums.





Check out the website at http://www.blackpaisley.se/

There are 9 tracks on the version of the album that I have, but there are two bonus tracks on other formats. There are some heavier tracks, some more melodic and some that sit in that grey area between southern rock and country! Give it a listen though – there’s a link to the tracks on Spotify on the band’s website. My own favourites would be “Run, Run, Run”, “Ordinary Day” and “It Ain’t Over”.

About “NI Rocks Recommends”

The simple idea behind “NI Rocks Recommends” is to acknowledge and promote some of the great music being submitted to Rock Radio NI. I'll not be giving marks or ratings or analyzing the tracks in great detail; just telling you something about the artist and the album. It’s a personal recommendation to go check something out, not a traditional “review”!

My musical tastes cover most things rock; from the not too melodic to the not too heavy. The albums that I’ll be recommending are those that you’ll hear me playing tracks from on my shows on Rock Radio NI.